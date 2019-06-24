Global Shrink Plastic Films Market Research Report 2019-2023: Key Players are Bemis Co, Berry Global, Coveris, LyondellBasell Industries, and Sealed Air Corp
The "Shrink Plastic Films Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Manufacturing industries across the world shrink consume plastic films. An increase in the manufacturing activities across various sectors will be conducive to the growth of the global shrink plastic films market. By 2025, India has planned to achieve around 10% of its GDP through the manufacturing industry.
To encourage investments in domestic manufacturing, the country launched the Make in India initiative in 2014. The initiative attracted investments from over 170 companies across the world. Many such initiatives will accelerate industrial activities and subsequently drive the growth of the global shrink plastic films market.
Growth in the Retail Sector
To cater to the increasing demography of consumers that seek convenience while shopping large organized retail stores are offering a variety of consumer products under one roof. The high penetration of organized retail sector has helped consumers in making informed purchase decisions. Availability of such products is also increasing the demand for shrink films to cater to the packaging needs. This is enabling vendors of the global shrink film market to leverage online platforms to expand their geographical reach.
Safety Concerns Related to Shrink Plastic Films
Shrink plastic films do not degrade easily and increase environmental concerns. The lack of adequate disposal system is resulting in the accumulation of shrink plastic film wastes in the environment, which will pose a threat for several land and marine creatures.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of many companies. The competitive environment is quite intense with the inclusion of Bemis Co and Berry Global. Factors such as the growth of the industrial sector in emerging countries and the growth of the retail sector across the world will provide considerable growth opportunities for shrink plastic films manufacturers.
Key Players
- Bemis Co. Inc.
- Berry Global Inc.
- Coveris GmbH
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Sealed Air Corp.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Healthcare and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing adoption of polyolefin shrink plastic film
- Rising consumption of bottled water
- Increased use of LLDPE over other forms of PE
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bemis Co. Inc.
- Berry Global Inc.
- Coveris GmbH
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Sealed Air Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8lv3w9
