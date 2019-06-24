Global Shrink Plastic Films Market Research Report 2019-2023: Key Players are Bemis Co, Berry Global, Coveris, LyondellBasell Industries, and Sealed Air Corp

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shrink Plastic Films Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Manufacturing industries across the world shrink consume plastic films. An increase in the manufacturing activities across various sectors will be conducive to the growth of the global shrink plastic films market. By 2025, India has planned to achieve around 10% of its GDP through the manufacturing industry.



To encourage investments in domestic manufacturing, the country launched the Make in India initiative in 2014. The initiative attracted investments from over 170 companies across the world. Many such initiatives will accelerate industrial activities and subsequently drive the growth of the global shrink plastic films market.



Growth in the Retail Sector



To cater to the increasing demography of consumers that seek convenience while shopping large organized retail stores are offering a variety of consumer products under one roof. The high penetration of organized retail sector has helped consumers in making informed purchase decisions. Availability of such products is also increasing the demand for shrink films to cater to the packaging needs. This is enabling vendors of the global shrink film market to leverage online platforms to expand their geographical reach.



Safety Concerns Related to Shrink Plastic Films



Shrink plastic films do not degrade easily and increase environmental concerns. The lack of adequate disposal system is resulting in the accumulation of shrink plastic film wastes in the environment, which will pose a threat for several land and marine creatures.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of many companies. The competitive environment is quite intense with the inclusion of Bemis Co and Berry Global. Factors such as the growth of the industrial sector in emerging countries and the growth of the retail sector across the world will provide considerable growth opportunities for shrink plastic films manufacturers.



Key Players



Bemis Co. Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Coveris GmbH

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Sealed Air Corp.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of polyolefin shrink plastic film

Rising consumption of bottled water

Increased use of LLDPE over other forms of PE

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bemis Co. Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Coveris GmbH

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Sealed Air Corp.

