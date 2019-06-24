Global Legal Marijuana (Medical & Recreational) Markets 2019-2025: Elimination of Black Market Through Legalization Drives Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legal Marijuana Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Medical Cannabis, Recreational Cannabis), By Product Type, By Medical Application (Cancer, Mental Disorders), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global legal marijuana market size is expected to reach USD 66.3 billion by the end of 2025



It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period. Increasing legalization and use of marijuana in medical as well as recreational applications is expected to promote the growth.



Growing adoption of cannabis as a pharmaceutical product for treating severe medical conditions, such as cancer, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, arthritis, and other neurological conditions is anticipated to drive demand for medical marijuana in the forthcoming years. Increasing need for pain management therapies and growing disease burden of chronic pain among elders is also expected to boost demand.



Legalization of medicinal marijuana and decriminalization in some countries has led to a significant decrease in the black market, as people are resorting to legally purchasing cannabis for medicinal as well as recreational use. Moreover, government earnings through taxation is further viewed as an opportunity for countries to earn revenues. Presence of a large customer pool and legalization of medical marijuana in U.S. and Canada is expected propel the product demand from North America.



However, legalization of medicinal cannabis in European countries, accompanied by stringent rules and regulations regarding the product sale and cultivation may limit the overall growth in Europe and in turn for the global market. Other promising markets for Cannabis are Australia, Germany, Poland, Colombia, Uruguay, and Israel. Israel is currently at the forefront of providing technology and knowledge transfer to the other world markets.



As the newer markets such as the U.K. and Thailand create their legal structure for cannabis, the revenue growth is expected to witness significant growth. Moreover, countries like South Africa and New Zealand are discussing legalization for medicinal marijuana and may emerge as viable markets in the forthcoming years.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

U.S. legal cannabis market was valued USD 11.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2019 to 2025

Medical cannabis held the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to be expand at a CAGR of 12.7% by 2025 owing to increasing of marijuana for the treatment of cancer and other medicinal conditions

By product type, buds segment accounted for a significant market share in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2019 to 2025



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List to Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Summary



Chapter 3 Global Legal Marijuana Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Legal Marijuana Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Growing adoption of medical marijuana for treatment of chronic diseases

3.2.1.2 Growing legalization of medical marijuana in various countries

3.2.1.3 Elimination of black market through legalization of medical marijuana

3.2.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1 Lower market access of marijuana due to absence of legalization programs in several Asian and African countries

3.2.2.2 High pricing of medical marijuana in big markets

3.2.2.3 Legalization of medical marijuana only for selected indications

3.2.2.4 Supply shortage of medical marijuana in various countries

3.2.3 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.2.4 Global Legal Marijuana Trade Route

3.2.5 Global Legal Marijuana Demand And Supply Analysis

3.2.6 Global Legal Marijuana Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries



Chapter 4 Legal Marijuana Market: Marijuana Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Marijuana Market: Marijuana Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Medical Marijuana

4.3 Recreational Marijuana



Chapter 5 Legal Marijuana Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Legal Marijuana Market: Product Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Buds

5.3 Oil

5.4 Tinctures



Chapter 6 Legal Marijuana Market: Medical Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Legal Marijuana Market: Medical Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Chronic Pain

6.3 Mental Disorders

6.4 Cancer

6.5 Others



Chapter 7 Legal Marijuana Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Marijuana Type, Product Type & Application

7.1 Global Legal Marijuana Market Share, By Country, 2018 & 2025



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Canopy Growth Corporation.

Aphria, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Maricann Group, Inc.

Tilray

GW Pharmaceuticals, plc.

Lexaria Corp.

United Cannabis Corporation.

Tikun Olam, Ltd.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

