Cannabis Cosmetics Summit: Synergizing CBD, Hemp & Cosmetics - Topanga, United States - August 28, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "INN. Cannabis Cosmetics Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cannabis revolution is booming. Brands and retailers across the globe have been riding the wave of this major cultural shift.

The key factors driving the growth of new cannabis businesses have been legalization, education and the changing taste profiles of consumers.

The number of cannabis cultivators, manufacturers and retailers are growing. Consequently, competition for customers is becoming intense and cannabis marketing is increasingly becoming of strategic importance.

At our first Cannabis Cosmetics Summit, you will be exposed to a highly curated circle of attendees and speakers who are interested in having an informed conversation around the latest research on all aspects of cannabis, their benefits, and business practices of creating and marketing successful products.

Who Should Attend:

This includes:

  • Advocates
  • Growers
  • Brands
  • Investors
  • Retailers
  • Consumers
  • The Legislative Arm of the Industry

Agenda:

11:00 Am
Intention Setting Brunch

12:30 PM
Opening Keynote By Hexo

1:00 PM
Future Of Cannabis Marketing Panel / Is Image Everything?

1:45 PM
Lagom Tea & Caf Break

2:15 PM
Hands On Up-Cycling Workshop

3:45 PM
Afternoon Keynote

4:15 PM
Demystifying Ingredients & Regulations / Cultivation To Implementation

5:00 PM
Closing Keynote

5:30 PM
Sunset Soiree

6:30 PM
Local & Organic Dinner

8:00 10:00 PM
Salutatory Affair

Speakers:

Casey Georgeson
Founder & CEO
SAINT JANE

Founder and CEO Saint Jane

Eben Britton
TYSON RANCH

Partner & host of Hotboxin podcast with Mike Tyson

Andrew Kerklaan
Founder
DR. KERKLAAN THERAPEUTICS

Founder Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics

Michael Bumgarner
Founder & Chief Visionary officer
CANNUKA

Founder & Chief Visionary Officer Cannuka

