Cannabis Cosmetics Summit: Synergizing CBD, Hemp & Cosmetics - Topanga, United States - August 28, 2019
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "INN. Cannabis Cosmetics Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cannabis revolution is booming. Brands and retailers across the globe have been riding the wave of this major cultural shift.
The key factors driving the growth of new cannabis businesses have been legalization, education and the changing taste profiles of consumers.
The number of cannabis cultivators, manufacturers and retailers are growing. Consequently, competition for customers is becoming intense and cannabis marketing is increasingly becoming of strategic importance.
At our first Cannabis Cosmetics Summit, you will be exposed to a highly curated circle of attendees and speakers who are interested in having an informed conversation around the latest research on all aspects of cannabis, their benefits, and business practices of creating and marketing successful products.
Who Should Attend:
This includes:
- Advocates
- Growers
- Brands
- Investors
- Retailers
- Consumers
- The Legislative Arm of the Industry
Agenda:
11:00 Am
Intention Setting Brunch
12:30 PM
Opening Keynote By Hexo
1:00 PM
Future Of Cannabis Marketing Panel / Is Image Everything?
1:45 PM
Lagom Tea & Caf Break
2:15 PM
Hands On Up-Cycling Workshop
3:45 PM
Afternoon Keynote
4:15 PM
Demystifying Ingredients & Regulations / Cultivation To Implementation
5:00 PM
Closing Keynote
5:30 PM
Sunset Soiree
6:30 PM
Local & Organic Dinner
8:00 10:00 PM
Salutatory Affair
Speakers:
Casey Georgeson
Founder & CEO
SAINT JANE
Founder and CEO Saint Jane
Eben Britton
TYSON RANCH
Partner & host of Hotboxin podcast with Mike Tyson
Andrew Kerklaan
Founder
DR. KERKLAAN THERAPEUTICS
Founder Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics
Michael Bumgarner
Founder & Chief Visionary officer
CANNUKA
Founder & Chief Visionary Officer Cannuka
