Cannabis Cosmetics Summit: Synergizing CBD, Hemp & Cosmetics - Topanga, United States - August 28, 2019

The cannabis revolution is booming. Brands and retailers across the globe have been riding the wave of this major cultural shift.



The key factors driving the growth of new cannabis businesses have been legalization, education and the changing taste profiles of consumers.



The number of cannabis cultivators, manufacturers and retailers are growing. Consequently, competition for customers is becoming intense and cannabis marketing is increasingly becoming of strategic importance.



At our first Cannabis Cosmetics Summit, you will be exposed to a highly curated circle of attendees and speakers who are interested in having an informed conversation around the latest research on all aspects of cannabis, their benefits, and business practices of creating and marketing successful products.

Who Should Attend:



This includes:

Advocates

Growers

Brands

Investors

Retailers

Consumers

The Legislative Arm of the Industry

Agenda:



11:00 Am

Intention Setting Brunch



12:30 PM

Opening Keynote By Hexo



1:00 PM

Future Of Cannabis Marketing Panel / Is Image Everything?



1:45 PM

Lagom Tea & Caf Break



2:15 PM

Hands On Up-Cycling Workshop



3:45 PM

Afternoon Keynote



4:15 PM

Demystifying Ingredients & Regulations / Cultivation To Implementation



5:00 PM

Closing Keynote



5:30 PM

Sunset Soiree



6:30 PM

Local & Organic Dinner



8:00 10:00 PM

Salutatory Affair



Speakers:



Casey Georgeson

Founder & CEO

SAINT JANE



Founder and CEO Saint Jane



Eben Britton

TYSON RANCH



Partner & host of Hotboxin podcast with Mike Tyson



Andrew Kerklaan

Founder

DR. KERKLAAN THERAPEUTICS



Founder Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics



Michael Bumgarner

Founder & Chief Visionary officer

CANNUKA



Founder & Chief Visionary Officer Cannuka



