Global WAN Optimization Solutions Market Outlook to 2024 - Enterprises Embrace WOCs for Ensuring Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery
Dublin, June 24, 2019
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Deployment Mode:
- On-Premise Solutions
- Cloud Service Solutions
The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Allot Communications Ltd. (Israel)
- Array Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Circadence Corporation (USA)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (USA)
- F5 Networks, Inc. (USA)
- InfoVista Corporation (USA)
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Radware Ltd. (Israel)
- Riverbed Technology (USA)
- Silver Peak Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Streamcore (France)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Wide Area Network (WAN) - An Introductory Prelude
Scope of WANs Continues to Expand
WANs Not Immune to Performance Issues
WAN Optimization - Maximizing WAN Performance
Benefits of WAN Optimization in a Nutshell: WAN Optimization Solutions Market - Optimally Poised to Benefit from Growing Focus on WAN Optimization
Increasing Business Productivity and Reducing Network Management Costs - Key Rationale for Adoption of WAN Optimization
Improving Business Productivity by Enhancing Application Performance
Reducing Network Management & Upgradation Costs
SD-WAN Solutions Make a Mark
Outlook
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Major Enterprise-Driven Trends in WAN Optimization
Application SLAs Take Over Network SLAs
Total Cost of Ownership Model
Flexible WAN Optimization Solutions
Managed Solutions
System Integrators Threaten Dominance of TSPs
Cost Efficiencies Drive Adoption of SD-WAN
SD-WAN Subsumes Numerous Subsystems
SD-WAN Succeeds WAN Optimization
Growth in Branch Office Operations & Subsequent Rise in WAN Deployments Drive Demand for WAN Optimization
Consolidation of Existing IT Infrastructure Fuels Adoption of WAN Optimization
Increasing Workforce Mobility to Apply More Pressure on WANs - Drives Business Case for WAN Optimization Solutions
Growing BYOD Phenomenon Drives Adoption of WAN Optimization Solutions
Cloud Computing Deployments Drive Demand for WAN Optimization
Opportunity Indicators:
Rising Use of Cloud Based Office Productivity Software - A Case in Point
Enterprises Embrace WOCs for Ensuring Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery
Emerging Markets to Lend Traction to WAN Optimization Market
SMBs Warm Up to Benefits of ICT - Drive Demand for WAN Optimization
Product Innovations Spearheading Growth
Emerging Product Trends in the WAN Optimization Controllers Market
Advanced Optimization Controllers Gaining Prominence
Challenges
Declining Costs of Bandwidth
Emergence of New Applications & Protocols Enhancing Network Efficiency
Capital Costs - A Major Concern
4. WAN OPTIMIZATION - AN OVERVIEW
WAN - An Introduction
Architecture of WANs
WAN Protocols - A Chronographic Overview
WAN Optimization Technologies
WAN Optimization - An Introduction
Advantages
Challenges
WAN Optimization Techniques
De-duplication
Latency Optimization
Compression
Forward Error Correction
Caching/Proxy
Traffic Shaping
Protocol Spoofing
Equalizing
Simple Rate Limits
WAN Optimization - A Definition
Benefits of WAN Optimization
Application Acceleration
Compression
Caching
Consolidation
De-duplication
Prioritization
WAN Optimization Deployment Topologies
In-Path/In-Line/Bridge
Out-of-Path/Routed
Considerations for WAN Optimization Deployment
WOCs - Types
High-End WOCs
Low-End WOCs
Virtual WOCs
DC-to-DC WOCs
Integrated WOCs
SoftWOC
WAN Optimization Solution Functionality
Applications Supported
Security
Tuning
Virtualization and Cloud
Reporting
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Consolidated Market
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Huawei Unveils 3-Layered Open SD-WAN Architecture
Iricent Introduces Cloud Based Managed SD-WAN Service
Array Network Unveils New Architecture for WAN Optimization Controllers
Teneo Launches WAN Optimization as a Service
Aryaka Introduces Clientless SD-WAN Solution, SmartACCESS
Riverbed Unveils SD-WAN and Cloud Networking Solution, SteelConnect
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Replify and Open Systems Sign License Agreement
Huawei and InfoVista Establish Cooperation for SD-WAN
Huwaei Announces Multiple Partnerships for SD-WAN
Aryaka and Zscaler Enter into Partnership for SD-WAN and Cloud Security Solution
VMware Acquires VeloCloud
Huawei Partners with Riverbed Technology for Cloud based Network Solutions
Riverbed and Xirrus Merge
Radware Takes Over Seculert
CarrierSales and Ecessa Enter into Partnership for SD-WAN Sales
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Analysis by Deployment Type
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Growing Number of Mobile Users and Rising Network Congestion Drives Demand for WAN Optimization
An Opportunity Indicator:
SMB ICT Investments Grows in the US, Augurs Well for MSBG Market
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Recent Slowdown Presents Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for WAN Optimization Market in Europe
Outlook
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
China - Largest Market for WAN Optimization Controllers in Asia
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
India: A Market Laden with Immense Potential for WAN Optimization
B. Market Analytics
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
7.6 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Latin America Extends Opportunity for the Market
B. Market Analytics
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 40)
- The United States (26)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (6)
- France (3)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
- Middle East (2)
- Africa (1)
