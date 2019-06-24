Global Hyperscaler Selects United Fiber & Data for Connectivity

UFD’s Fiber Network Connects Two Major Carrier Hotels for Customer

YORK, Pa., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fiber & Data (UFD) , a leading provider of a secure, scalable, carrier-neutral dark fiber network, today announces that a global hyperscaler has selected UFD for fiber-optic connectivity between two of its major U.S. carrier hotels in Manhattan and New Jersey.



/EIN News/ -- The UFD dark fiber solution includes 12 pairs/24 fiber strands total, which provides the global company with expanded high-capacity options for big data transit. The secured route is customized specifically to the customer’s network design and optimized to avoid outages.



“The security, diversity and scalability of our newly constructed low latency network with easy access to key U.S. carrier hotels has brought this major global customer to UFD for reliable, leading-edge data communications,” said Bill Hynes, Founder and CEO of United Fiber & Data. “Our wholly owned and operated greenfield network with all-new fiber allows modern companies to leverage a secure, high-capacity pathway to accommodate exponential data growth.”

This partnership continues to strengthen UFD’s network in the U.S. Recently, UFD announced that its highly anticipated fiber-optic network connecting New York City to Ashburn, Virginia is live. The company’s wholly-owned and operated purpose-built, greenfield network connects UFD’s 60+ mile metro fiber-optic network in NYC to Ashburn, via a 340-mile physically diverse long-haul route. This new pipeline’s framework is comprised of all new construction using a single manufacturer cable that is wholly owned by UFD with a high-count cable that is essential for transferring big data.

About United Fiber & Data, LLC

United Fiber & Data (UFD) is a leading provider of a secure, scalable, carrier-neutral dark fiber network and is headquartered in York, PA. UFD provides high-capacity pathway diversity and data storage redundancy far from the congestion and single points of failure associated with the I-95 corridor. In May 2019, UFD completed its highly anticipated low latency fiber-optic network between New York City and Ashburn, Virginia. UFD’s wholly owned, purpose-built, greenfield network connects the company’s 13-mile metro ring in NYC to Ashburn, Virginia, via a 340-mile physically diverse long-haul route. For more information, visit www.UFD.com .

