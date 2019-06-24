Connectivity Wireless Strengthens Leadership Team

ATLANTA, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectivity Wireless Solutions today celebrates the completion of its integration with Neutral Connect Networks. Since the acquisition of Connectivity Wireless was first announced in March, several changes were set in motion to position the combined companies to lead the evolving in-building wireless market – including the addition of key wireless industry leaders to the executive team.



Represented within the new leadership team are executives with a significant depth of experience from some of the nation’s largest wireless service providers, tower companies, and technology solutions providers.

Bringing a variety of industry expertise to the Connectivity Wireless team, new executive team members include Keith Paglusch as Chief Operating Officer, Nader Famili as Senior Vice President of Technology Planning and Development, Kelly Gamble as Vice President of Partner and Supply Chain Management, Todd Stiles as Area Vice President of Carrier Sales, and Steve Prokopek as Area Vice President of Venue Sales.

Additional new key leaders include Matt Bolian, Director of Marketing and Business Strategy; Duk Lee, Director of Program Management; Kimberly Buggeln, Director of Carrier Sales; John McDonald, Director of Carrier Sales; Lydia Trujillo, Design Engineering Manager and Sabyasachi Sen, Network Engineer.

Positioned for Success

“Charting the course to lead in the in-building wireless industry as a full-service solutions provider, our new company mission and vision center on providing a seamless experience for our customers’ customers and providing the robust, yet scalable, technology infrastructures needed for them to leverage the next generation of wireless technologies, like 5G devices, CBRS and private LTE networks, and LAA,” said Stephen Bye, CEO of Connectivity Wireless Solutions and Neutral Connect Networks.

From an operational standpoint, Connectivity Wireless and Neutral Connect Networks plan to achieve this by operating as one business. Connectivity Wireless is focused on sales, engineering, project management, deployment, construction and operations for all in-building wireless solutions for the customers, and Neutral Connect Networks manages and operates any neutral-host systems; holding all infrastructure, systems, assets and contracts for these types of solutions.

Driven by its new mission and vision, the company announced a commitment to the following components of its customer value proposition:

Providing a frictionless in-building wireless experience to its customer’s customers

Delivering the highest quality in-building networks at the lowest cost of service

Being easy to work with and addressing its partners' pain points

Executing with precision

Always meeting customer commitments to being on budget, within scope and on time.

On the Horizon

Since instituting the changes three months ago, Connectivity Wireless has completed a number of marquee projects, including class-A highrises, Tabor Center in Denver and Campbell Mithun Tower in Minneapolis, and the Grand Hyatt in Seattle, and has successfully onboarded additional carriers to the system in place at the University of Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena and Kinnick Stadium.

In alignment with wireless carriers’ network expansion strategies for 2019 and beyond, the company has several projects in the pipeline to provide connectivity infrastructure solutions to commercial offices, mixed-use developments, hospitality and healthcare facilities in metropolitan cities, such as Dallas, Nashville, Miami, Tampa Bay and Portland.

“We stand at an inflection point for our industry and our company. 2020 holds great promise for an acceleration of 5G and more complex in-building technology solutions in which we are excited to play an industry-leading role. Every decision we have made thus far and plans that we have in place for the remainder of the year are aimed toward partnering with our customers to achieve this next-generation connected reality,” Bye said.

Media Contact:

Brittanie Boyd, Marketing Manager

Connectivity Wireless Solutions

bboyd@connectivitywireless.com

(678) 310-2251

About Connectivity Wireless Solutions and Neutral Connect Networks

Connectivity Wireless Solutions is a leading provider of wireless solutions to enterprise and wireless service provider customers throughout the U.S.

In partnership with Neutral Connect Networks, Connectivity Wireless offers the best value to wireless carriers in the marketplace today along with advanced, scalable wireless networks to support building owners who understand the importance of creating the best possible wireless experience for their customers today and in the future.

Having delivered world-class systems and turnkey services across virtually every industry, Connectivity Wireless takes pride in matching each customer with exactly the right technology to ensure their voice, data and multimedia needs are met, allowing them to focus on their core business.

For more information, visit www.connectivitywireless.com or www.neutralconnect.com and follow Connectivity Wireless on Twitter and Linkedin .

