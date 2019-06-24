Artificial Intelligence as a Service: The APAC Market to 2027 - Analytical Solutions Show Growing Trends

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report states that the Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence as a Service market is expected to grow in terms of revenue with a CAGR of 43.47% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN countries, Australia & New Zealand and countries forming rest of Asia-Pacific have been studied in the report on Asia-Pacific's Artificial Intelligence as a Service market.



The China Artificial Intelligence as a Service market is primarily driven by the escalating central governmental focus, which includes high adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence in both the private & public sectors of the country, along with the investments made in artificial intelligence. AI is constantly being incorporated in e-commerce organizations which includes Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba that are Chinese organizations operating in the global scenario.



The Japan Artificial Intelligence as a Service market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The market in Japan is mainly driven by the investments made by the government along with the escalating adoption of artificial intelligence by the organizations operating in the country. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance, which is an organization based in Japan has replaced its employees with an AI system that has the ability to calculate payouts to the policy holders. The organization states that the incorporation of AI technology will benefit them by enhancement in their productivity by around 30% and that would generate a significant RoI in less than two years.



Competitive Outlook



Few of the prime players in the market are BigML, Microsoft Corporation, H2O.ai, Vital AI, SAP SE, Alphabet, Inc. (Google LLC), Fuzzy.ai, Absolutdata, CognitiveScale, Inc., DataRobot, Inc., International Business Machines, SAS, Yottamine Analytics, Apple, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services, Inc.), Centurysoft and Intel.

Key Topics Covered



1. Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. IT & Telecom is the Largest Segment By Industry Verticals

2.2.2. AI Causing Disruptions in Various Industries

2.2.3. Hardware Architecture Plays a Crucial Role for Cloud Computing

2.3. Evolution & Transition of Artificial Intelligence as a Service

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Cost and Technological Advantages of AIaaS

2.7.2. Rising Cloud Computing Market

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Lack of Awareness

2.8.2. AI Intelligence Professional Shortage

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Uncharted Markets for Artificial Intelligence

2.9.2. Analytical Solutions Show Growing Trends

2.9.3. Growing Application Areas

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Data Privacy Issues

2.10.2. Lack of Computing Power



3. Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Outlook - By Industry Verticals

3.1. BFSI

3.2. IT & Telecom

3.3. Retail

3.4. Manufacturing

3.5. Public Sector

3.6. Energy Utilities

3.7. Healthcare

3.8. Others



4. Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Outlook - By Technology

4.1. Machine Learning

4.2. Computer Vision

4.3. Natural Language Processing

4.4. Other



5. Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Outlook - By Organization Size

5.1. Small & Medium Enterprise

5.2. Large Enterprise



6. Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. Asia-Pacific

6.1.1. China

6.1.2. Japan

6.1.3. India

6.1.4. South Korea

6.1.5. ASEAN Countries

6.1.6. Australia & New Zealand

6.1.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Absolutdata

7.2. Alphabet, Inc. (Google LLC)

7.3. Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services, Inc.)

7.4. Apple, Inc.

7.5. BigML

7.6. CenturySoft

7.7. CognitiveScale, Inc.

7.8. DataRobot, Inc.

7.9. Fair Isaac Corporation

7.10. Fuzzy.ai

7.11. H2O.ai

7.12. Intel

7.13. International Business Machines

7.14. Microsoft Corporation

7.15. Salesforce.com, Inc.

7.16. Sap SE

7.17. SAS

7.18. Vital AI

7.19. Yottamine Analytics



8. Research Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.1.1. Objectives of Study

8.2. Sources of Data

8.2.1. Primary Data Sources

8.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

8.3. Research Methodology

8.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

8.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

8.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

8.3.4. Data Collection

8.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



