Digital Radiography Market to Reach US$ 2,978.3 Mn by 2026, FDA Clearance to Philips and Other Companies to Enable Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Digital Radiography Market is likely to gain significant impetus from recent technological advancements. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled ‘ Digital Radiography Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Computed Radiography, Direct Digital Radiography), Application (General, Radiography Dentistry, Oncology, Orthopedic) End User (Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026,’ the market is likely to expand at an in impressive rate of 5.0% CAGR due to exceptional advancements made in the field of medical X-Ray technology. Fortune Business Insights has predicted a market to reach value of US$ 2,978.3 Mn by the end of 2026. The report has pegged the global market at US$ 1,905.5 Mn in 2018.

With high precision devices, it is possible to obtain images of the highest calibre for simplified treatment and diagnosis. Digital radiography principles enable quick image diagnosis and detection due to their ability to transfer the medical image into a computer or any other device for that matter. As people around the world demand faster methods to treat and diagnose their injuries or disorders, the global Digital Radiography Market is likely to grow rapidly in the forecast period.

Rising Geriatric Population: A Major Driving Force

The increasing geriatric population is one the key factors giving tailwinds to the growth of the Digital Radiography Market. According to the report, pace of gains for the market will accelerate in response to the increasing geriatric population. Among all age groups, aged people are most vulnerable to chronic diseases, as their immunity decreases with time. Furthermore, their mobility is often compromised with due to prolonged illness, which also mars their ability to travel to hospitals, diagnosis centres, or clinics Thus, the demand for digital radiography devices is likely to remain high among geriatric population.

Philips Receives FDA Clearance for ‘ProxiDiagnost N90’: Claims Dose-Rate Reduction up to 68%

In 2018, Philips received FDA approval for its product ‘ProiDiagnost N90’. This device was a first of its kind digital radiography fluoroscopy system, aimed at diagnosis and medical imaging of the highest precision. ProxiDiagnost N90 allowed diagnosis within no time, and at the same time, enables high quality x-ray images. The device use the mechanism of a flat-panel x-ray detector. With its optimum efficiency, the device also carries out the work of several frames and operates within a single frame. Furthermore, the company went out to state that with its grid-control fluoroscopy (GCF) method, it will massively reduce patient-dosage rates up to 68%. The product is most likely to be adopted rapidly in the forthcoming years due to its hugely successful initial reviews. Encouraged by the success of ProxiDiagnost N90, Fortune Business Insights expects newer products to follow, soon.

Drawbacks of Film-Based Processing to Increase Demand for Digital Radiography

Conventionally used film based image processing possessed several drawbacks. These drawbacks included long time for processing, inefficient diagnosis, and unclear images. Furthermore, some film-based x-ray image processing machines contained a lot of space and were naturally heavy to carry and relocate. Thus, the need and demand for portability was a key factor creating growth opportunities for the Digital Radiography Market. The aforementioned factors led to the demand for a portable radiography device, wherein the machine could be carried to patients and not the vice versa. Digital radiography equipment sufficed all such needs and thus, they have been widely adopted by end-users, globally





Key companies covered in the report

Varex Imaging Corporation

Agfa- Gravaert Group

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

KA Imaging

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd.

Detection Technology Plc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

Other players



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/digital-radiography-market-100162





