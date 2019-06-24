Biochips - Global Market Insights, 2019: DNA Biochips, Protein Biochips, Lab-on-a-Chip, and Others
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biochips in US$ Million by the following Segments: DNA Biochips, Protein Biochips, Lab-on-a-Chip, and Others. The report further analyzes the market by the following Applications: Research, Diagnostics, and Others.
The report profiles 73 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)
- Cepheid Inc. (US)
- Fluidigm Corporation (US)
- GE Healthcare (US)
- Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Illumina, Inc. (US)
- Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd. (India)
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)
- Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)
- Takara Bio USA, Inc. (US)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Biochips - A Primer
Expanding Application Areas
Outlook
DNA Biochips Lead the Application Front
Protein Biochips - Set for Robust Expansion
Lab-on-a-Chip: Fusion of Nanotechnology & Genetic Engineering
Key Applications of Lab-on-a-Chip Technology
Molecular Biology and Lab-On-A-Chip
Proteomics and Lab-On-A-Chip
Cell Biology and Lab-On-A-Chip
Chemistry and Lab-On-A-Chip
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS, AND CHALLENGES
Biochips Aid in Alleviating Issues Associated with Immunological Studies
Challenges for Widespread Adoption
Biochips with CMOS Technology for Aiding Cheaper Cancer and Other Diagnoses
Development of Protein Microarrays for the Field of Diagnostics - Key Challenges
Reproducibility - the Key Issue
Ease of Use
Cost
Implantable Biochip: The Next Thing in the Wearables Market
Going Mainstream
Drug Discovery Applications to Drive Market
Proteomics and Genomics Drive Demand for Biochips
Growing Preference for DNA/Protein Biochips in Personalized Medicine
Application of Biochips in Drug Discovery - A Strong Growth Driver
Cancer: An Important Driver for the Biochips Market
Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases Boost Diagnostic Microarray Market
Diabetes - A Statistical Overview
Government Efforts to Promote Biochip Technology
Integrating Tools with Diagnostic Capabilities with Smartphones - A Futuristic Trend
Microfluidic and Lab-on-a-chip Devices for Pharmacogenomics
Lab-on-a-Chip System for Better Pulmonary Disease Outcome
Industry Challenges
Standardization: A Key Challenge
High Costs Restrain Growth
Precise Protein Detection: A Challenge
4. INNOVATIONS IN THE BIOCHIPS INDUSTRY
Biochip Industry Thrives on Innovation
Multi-Dimensional Printing Technology Enables Development of New Biochip Printing Technique
MIT Develops Neuromorphic Chip Capable of Mimicking Human Brain
Novel Biochip Invented for Use in Discovery of Drugs for Neuronal Condition Treatments
Other Developments in the Recent Past:
Biochip Innovations in Drug Discovery Applications
HuRELflow
MetaChip and Subsequent Versions
Lab-on-a-Chip Devices in Smart Delivery of Drugs
Biochips from AYOXXA: A Giant Leap in Protein Multiplexing
Key Developments in the Past
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Biochips - Complex Blend of Biochemistry and Electronics
Historical Perspective
Promising Biochips Promote Biological Research
Lab-on-a-chip: An Enabled Technology
Utility
Evolution and Segmentation
Differing Perspectives
Classification of Biochips
Need for Biochips
Manufacturing Systems Used in Biochip Manufacture
Working of a Biochip
DNA Transcription & Translation through A Biochip
A Functional Model
Cocktail of Disparate Technically Specialized Applications
Biochips: By-product of Multi-disciplinary Sciences
Nanotechnology
BioMEMS
Microfluidics
Micro Total Analysis System
6. BIOCHIP AND MICROARRAY CONSTRUCTION
Chip Architecture
Essence of a Biochip
Concept of a Microarray
Microarray Modules
High Degree of Automation Spurs Biochips Use
Microfabrication Technology in Biochips made from Polymer and Plastics
Micro-optics in Biochips
Liquid Handling Through Micro-Dispensers
Capillary Electrophoresis and Electrochemical Detectors
Other Technologies
Management of Bio-information
Scanning
Microarray Database Management
Classification of DNA Chips
General Description of Spotted cDNA Microarrays
Spotted DNA Arrays
Spotted cDNA Versus Spotted Oligonucleotide Arrays
Limitations of Conventional cDNA Microarrays
Protein Biochips
General Applications of Protein Biochips:
Challenges in the Design of a Protein Biochip
Limitations of Protein Chip Technology
Concluding Remarks for Protein Biochips
7. APPLICATIONS OF BIOCHIPS
Biochips Hold Huge Potential to Fasten Research and Diagnostics
Biochip Uses
Pharmaceutical Investigation
Medical Diagnostics
Advantages of Biosensor Chip Technology
Forensics
Transplantation Screening
Identity Testing
Water and Environmental Testing
Food Industry
8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Industry Structure
Entry of the Biggies Bodes Well for the Industry
Major Participants
Affymetrix: A Pioneer Player
Growing Partnerships between Pharma and Biotech Companies
Outsourcing: A Positive Trend
8.1 Focus on Select Players
8.2 Recent Industry Activity
AYOXXA Introduces LUNARIS System for Protein Analysis
AYOXXA Living Health Introduces LUNARIS Platform in Asia
Takara Bio USA Acquires WaferGen Bio-Systems
Takara Bio USA Acquires Rubicon Genomics
Danaher Acquires Cepheid
Thermo Fisher Acquires Affymetrix
Veredus Laboratories and AVA Launch VereVet Lab-on-Chip Application
Eurofins Scientific Launches Analytical DNA Chip Technology
Agilent Technologies Introduces Updated SurePrint Microarrays
Agilent Technologies Launches GenetiSure Pre-Screen Microarray
Sengenics Acquires Oxford Gene Technology's Protein Array Technology
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Analysis by Product Segment
Analysis by Application
10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
United States: The Global Leader for Biochips
Rising Demand in Biotechnology and Life Science Research Applications
Lab-on-a-Chip: The Leading Segment
Rapid Growth for Protein Biochips
DNA Biochip Market
Growth Drivers
Demand for Personalized Medicine Drives Market for Biochips
Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver
Growing Incidence of Cancer & Lifestyle Disorders
Opportunity Indicators: Statistics Depicting Increasing Incidence of Cancer and Lifestyle Disorders
Competition
B. Market Analytics
10.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Spurs Biochips Demand
Opportunity Indicators for Biochips Market:
B. Market Analytics
10.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Elderly Population Boosts the Biochip Market
B. Market Analytics
10.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Leader in the DNA Biochip Segment
Lab-on-chip Market in Europe
European Advancements Shape Diagnostic Procedures
Ageing Population Boosts Demand
Opportunity Indicator for the Biochips Market: European Personalized Medicine Market Exhibits Robust Growth
Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Biochips Demand
B. Market Analytics
10.4.1 France
Market Analysis
10.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Berlin, Brandenburg and Biochips
B. Market Analytics
10.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
10.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
10.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
10.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
10.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
10.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Increased Healthcare Spending Boosts the Biochips Market
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Rising Diabetes Incidence in Asia-Pacific Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
B. Market Analytics
10.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Basic Environment and Commercial Development
Biochip Research Institutes
Favorable Personalized Medicine Market Boosts Demand for Biochips
B. Market Analytics
10.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
India: Growing Investments in Pharmacogenomics Research Drives Biochips Market
B. Market Analytics
10.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
10.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
11. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 73 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 79)
- The United States (40)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (21)
- France (2)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
