Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Maranello (Italy), 24 June 2019 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the common share buyback program announced on 28 December 2018 (the “Initial Program”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:



MTA NYSE Total Trading

Date

(d/m/y)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€) Consideration excluding fees







(€)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

($) Consideration excluding fees







($)



Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)* Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



17/06/2019 7,554 136.9123 1,034,235.51 8,100 154.2488 1,249,415.28 1,112,173.12 15,654 137.1157 2,146,408.63 18/06/2019 6,004 139.0189 834,669.48 9,500 158.0117 1,501,111.15 1,341,835.30 15,504 140.3834 2,176,504.78 19/06/2019 10,300 139.9338 1,441,318.14 15,651 157.7884 2,469,546.25 2,203,574.77 25,951 140.4529 3,644,892.91 20/06/2019 8,456 143.0881 1,209,952.97 26,600 161.2452 4,289,122.32 3,793,333.62 35,056 142.7227 5,003,286.59 21/06/2019 10,000 142.8027 1,428,027.00 15,000 161.8787 2,428,180.50 2,145,794.01 25,000 142.9528 3,573,821.01



Total



42,314 140.5729 5,948,203.10 74,851 159.4818 11,937,375.50 10,596,710.82 117,165 141.2104 16,544,913.92

Since the announcement of the buyback program dated 28 December 2018 till 21 June 2019, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 98,046,843.65 for No. 859,213 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 49,130,145.28 (Euro 43,779,289.70*) for No. 330,410 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 6,939,205 common shares held in treasury as of 21 June 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.70% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment



