Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program
Maranello (Italy), 24 June 2019 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the common share buyback program announced on 28 December 2018 (the “Initial Program”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
|MTA
|NYSE
|Total
| Trading
Date
(d/m/y)
| Number of common shares purchased
| Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)
| Consideration excluding fees
(€)
| Number of common shares purchased
| Average price per share
excluding fees
($)
| Consideration excluding fees
($)
| Consideration excluding fees
(€)*
| Number of common shares purchased
| Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)*
| Consideration excluding fees
(€)*
|17/06/2019
|7,554
|136.9123
|1,034,235.51
|8,100
|154.2488
|1,249,415.28
|1,112,173.12
|15,654
|137.1157
|2,146,408.63
|18/06/2019
|6,004
|139.0189
|834,669.48
|9,500
|158.0117
|1,501,111.15
|1,341,835.30
|15,504
|140.3834
|2,176,504.78
|19/06/2019
|10,300
|139.9338
|1,441,318.14
|15,651
|157.7884
|2,469,546.25
|2,203,574.77
|25,951
|140.4529
|3,644,892.91
|20/06/2019
|8,456
|143.0881
|1,209,952.97
|26,600
|161.2452
|4,289,122.32
|3,793,333.62
|35,056
|142.7227
|5,003,286.59
|21/06/2019
|10,000
|142.8027
|1,428,027.00
|15,000
|161.8787
|2,428,180.50
|2,145,794.01
|25,000
|142.9528
|3,573,821.01
|
Total
|42,314
|140.5729
|5,948,203.10
|74,851
|159.4818
|11,937,375.50
|10,596,710.82
|117,165
|141.2104
|16,544,913.92
Since the announcement of the buyback program dated 28 December 2018 till 21 June 2019, the total invested consideration has been:
- Euro 98,046,843.65 for No. 859,213 common shares purchased on the MTA
- USD 49,130,145.28 (Euro 43,779,289.70*) for No. 330,410 common shares purchased on the NYSE
resulting in total No. 6,939,205 common shares held in treasury as of 21 June 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.70% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).
