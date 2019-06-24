Global Markets for Rechargeable Batteries to 2024 - Widening Applications Spur Growth for Li-Ion Batteries
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rechargeable Batteries: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Rechargeable Batteries in US$ Thousand by the following Battery Chemistries: Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, and Lithium Ion.
The report profiles 127 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Battery Technology Inc. (USA)
- Beckett Energy Systems (USA)
- BYD Company Ltd. (China)
- Duracell Inc. (USA)
- EaglePicher Technologies, LLC (USA)
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Taiwan)
- Eveready Industries India Ltd. (India)
- FDK Corporation (Japan)
- GPB International Limited (Hong Kong)
- GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)
- Highpower International Inc. (China)
- Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)
- LG Chem (South Korea)
- Maxell Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Saft Groupe S.A. (France)
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
- Spectrum Brands, Inc. (USA)
- VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KgaA (Germany)
- TCL Hyperpower Batteries, Inc. (China)
- Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Ultralife Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Quick Primer
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect
2018 Global Economic Outlook
Current and Future Analysis
Review of Demographic Trends
Rapidly Growing Urban Population Create Fertile Environment for Market Expansion
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Extends Large-Scale Opportunities
Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion
Lithium-Ion Batteries to Drive Future Growth
Industrial and Consumer Electronics Segment Keeps NiMH Battery Market Buoyant
Global Battery Sector Attracts Higher Investments
Li-Ion Batteries See Increased Investments
2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS
Rechargeable Batteries: The Out and Out Driver for Lithium Industry
Lithium Batteries
Undeterred Growth
Widening Applications Spur Growth for Li-Ion Batteries
Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries
Battery Makers Tuning Energies for the Booming Digital World
LiB Prices to Soften
Ongoing Researches for Finding Replacement of Lithium in Batteries
Pushing Li-S Battery Technology as a Cheaper Alternative to Li-ion Chemistry
Nano-Enabled Batteries Set to Grow
Types of Nano-Enabled Batteries and Applications
Futuristic Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention
Demand for Rechargeable Battery-Use Elecfoil Poised to Grow
NiCd Battery Demand on Decline
NiMH
A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications
Large Scale Manufacturers Hinder Growth of Small Scale Players
Manufacturers Resort to Continuous Innovation to Stay Afloat
Existing Chemistries Face Increased Competition from Latest Battery Chemistries
Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries
Set to Create a Revolution
Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB)
A Threat to Li-Ion Battery
Asia-Pacific
Dominating the Lithium-ion Battery Production
Advanced Batteries Sector
An Overview
3. OVERVIEW OF KEY END APPLICATION MARKETS
Consumer LiB Market: High-End IT Products to Drive Future Growth
Mobile Communication Solutions: A Power Packed Opportunity for Li-ion batteries
Smartphones: A Lucrative Market
Laptops and Netbooks
The Li-ion Drivers
Home Appliance-Bound LiB to Register Lackluster Growth
Automotive Sector Extends Huge Opportunities for Rechargeable Batteries
Eco-Friendly Vehicles to Propel Demand for High-Capacity Batteries
EV/HEV Related Government Regulations and Support Measures in Select Countries
Comparison of Different Parameters for Electricity Powered Vehicles
Triumphs and Failures of Battery Breakthroughs for Electric Cars
New Battery Chemistries for E-Vehicles
LiFePO4 Battery Gaining Prominence in Automotive Applications
Electric Powertrain System
Making the Electric Vehicles a Feasible Option
Automotive Sector Demand More of Large-Format Lithium Batteries
Cathode
A Vital Component of Automotive-Grade Lithium-Ion Battery
Electric Vehicle Battery Business Prospects Tied to Electric Transportation & Clean Mobility Markets
Geographical Footprints
A Core Factor for Lithium-Ion Battery Players
Government Subsidies to Drive Both Long- and Short-Term Changes
More Weight Advantage with Sodium Based Batteries for Electric Cars but Challenges Persist
Manufacturers Face Difficulties
Batteries Powering Smart Electricity Grid Systems
A Complementary Review
Lithium-Ion Chemistry Dominates Battery Grid Energy Storage
Key Advantages of Large Scale Electrochemical Energy Storage Technologies
Research Ongoing for Developing Cheaper Batteries for Grid Electricity Storage
Plunging Battery Costs Improve Prospects for Energy Storage
Competitive Landscape
Select Companies and their Technologies in Use for Large Scale Grid Energy Storage
Li-ion Battery Manufacturers Offer Varied Solutions for Grid Applications
Snapshot Profiles of Select Energy Storage Companies Worldwide
Electrovaya
Green Charge Networks
LG Chem
NEC Corporation
NRG Energy
Seeo
Siemens
Solar Grid Storage
SolarCity and Tesla
Younicos
LG Chem
the Global Leader in ESS Battery Market
LG Chem's ESS Battery Supply Contracts: 2010-2013
New Battery Chemistries Key to Growth of UPS Systems
Battery Management Gains Precedence
Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Making Mark in Armed Forces Applications
4. TECHNOLOGICAL TRENDS
Probable Battery Technology Trends of Future
Battery Breakthroughs in Recent Years
Battery-Capacity Boosting Technologies: A Research Focus
Portable Fuel Cell Batteries
Biofuel Cell: Will it Sound a Death Knell for Traditional Rechargeable Batteries?
Li-Ion Polymer Batteries Getting Thinner
Metal-Air Batteries: A Latest Development
Primary Concerns Associated with Metal-Air Batteries
Sodium and NiCl Electrodes
Breakthrough in Rechargeable Battery Technology
Novel Electrode Material to Enable Rechargeable Sodium Batteries
The Search for Water-Based Battery Nears a Breakthrough
Innovative Battery Design with Improved Energy Storage and Robust Crust
Aluminum-Air Batteries Poised to Gain Ground
Nanotechnology
Making its Impact in a Slow Fashion
Eutectic Alloys Enhance Energy Efficiency in Lithium-Ion Batteries
Indium Coatings on Lithium Anodes Deliver Greater Stability
LiFePO4 and LTO Batteries for Storage Applications
Advantages of LTO and LiFePO4 Batteries
Disadvantages of LTO and LiFePO4 Batteries
3D Printed Lithium-Ion Micro Batteries
Rechargeable Molten Air Batteries
Flow-Battery Systems to Instantly Recharge Batteries
5. INNOVATIONS/RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT
Battery Innovations by Start-ups, Scientists and End-User Companies
Existing and Upcoming Battery Chemistries
Unique/Niche Technologies at Work
Fast Charging Batteries and Advancements in the Area of Charge Cycles
Other Key Developments in Rechargeable Battery Technology Space
Graphene in Place of Graphite in Next-Gen Rechargeable Batteries for Smartphones and Tablets
Optimizing Structure of Anode for Improving Performance of Lithium-ion Rechargeable Batteries
Development of Aluminum Anodes for Improved Rechargeable Batteries
CoinPower Batteries Developed by VARTA Microbattery Ideal for Miniature Consumer Devices
Solar, Wind and Hydro Power Charging Technologies to Rule the Future
Select Innovations in Battery Chargers Space
6. GLOBAL COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Korean Companies Gain Share in Secondary Battery Market
Competition in Lithium-Ion Battery Market, Patents Become Key Differentiator
Consumer Li-Ion Battery Market
IT-Use Li-Ion Battery Market
Select Leading AA and AAA Rechargeable Batteries
Automotive Battery Market
Materials Scenario
Cathode
Separator
Rechargeable Battery-Use Elecfoil Market
Li-Ion Battery Materials Market, High Entry Barriers Hinder New Market Entrants
Global Major LiB Materials Makers
7. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Battery
Device Maker's Need
Types of Batteries
Alkaline Batteries
Carbon-Zinc (LeClanche) Batteries
Lead-Acid Batteries
Lithium Batteries
Magnesium Batteries
Mercury Batteries
Silver Batteries
Thermal Batteries
Rechargeable Batteries
Background
Terms Associated with Rechargeable Batteries
Energy Density
Discharge Rate
Memory Effect
Cycle Life
Types of Rechargeable Batteries
Rechargeable Batteries
Characteristics
Nickel-Cadmium
Nickel-Zinc
Nickel-Metal Hydride
Nickel Metal Hydride and Nickel Cadmium
A Comparison
Lead Acid
Types of Lead-acid Batteries and Major Applications
Lithium-Ion
Types of Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Batteries
Li-ion Batteries
The Advantages and Disadvantages
Lithium-Polymer
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Batteries: Highly Economical and Eco-Friendly Battery Option
Li-Ion Battery Materials
Common Li-Ion Cathode Chemistries at a Glance
Li-ion Battery Material Composition: Advantages and Disadvantages
Waste from Rechargeable Batteries
Toxic Content in Rechargeable Batteries
NiCd and NiMH Batteries Market
What Next?
Li-Ion and Li-Ion Polymer are Here, Nickel Beware
Rechargeable Consumer Battery
Key Features
Battery Longevity
Chargers
Rechargeable Batteries Packages
What is Expected from Rechargeable Batteries?
More Run Time, Less Energy Drainage
Higher Capacity for Lesser Price
Elimination of Memory Effect
Increased Stand-by or Talk Time
Miniature Battery and Cell Packs
8. RAW MATERIALS AN OVERVIEW
Nickel
Nickel at a Glance
Application Areas
Nickel Metal Hydride Cells
Advantages of Nickel-Metal Hydride Cells
Ni-MH Battery Technology Considered Best for Stationary Applications
Cadmium
Physical Properties of Cadmium
Key Applications
Nickel-Cadmium Batteries
Cadmium Pigments
Cadmium Coatings
Cadmium Stabilizers
Alloys and Other Uses
Toxicity Issues
How Does Cadmium Get Into the Body?
How Does Cadmium Affect Health?
Cadmium Exposure: Effects on Human Health
Acute Health Problems
Metal Fume Fever
Acute Respiratory Effects
Gastrointestinal Effects
Chronic Respiratory Effects
Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (Emphysema and Chronic Bronchitis)
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Olfactory Impairment
Kidney Effects
Tubular Proteinuria
Glomerular Dysfunction
Chronic Renal Failure
Kidney Stones
Skeletal Effects
Osteomalacia
Osteoporosis
Cancer
Pulmonary Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Other Cancers
Other Effects
Lithium
Product Profile
Global Battery Boom Offers Major Boost to Lithium Mining Industry
Lithium at a Glance
Lithium: End-Use Markets
Lithium Content by Weight Across End-Use Applications
Smartphones, Tablets, Notebooks, Power Tools, HEV, PEV / BEV, and ESS / Grid
Cathode Materials
Lithium, Graphite and Cobalt Production
An Overview
Lithium
Graphite
Cobalt
Scarce Cobalt Reserves Sparks Explorations Worldwide
9. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
Streamlight Launches ProTac HL 5-X USB Rechargeable System
Streamlight Introduces Streamlight 18650 USB Lithium Ion Battery with USB Port
Streamlight Releases ProTac HPL USB
Sion Power Launches Licerion Rechargeable Lithium Battery
Reolink Launches New Reolink Argus 2 Wire-Free Rechargeable Battery
Sonic Introduces Enchant MiniRITE with Zpower Rechargeable Battery System
Streamlight Introduces Four Rechargeable Tactical Light Systems
Streamlight Launches Stylus Pro COB USB Rechargeable Work Light
Samson Launches XP108w Rechargeable, Portable PA Speaker
Streamlight Introduces MicroStream USB
Streamlight Introduces Dualie Rechargeable Magnet
Streamlight Introduces Vulcan 180 Rechargeable Lantern
SAIT Develops Graphene Ball
TDK Corporation Launches CeraCharge
Oculu Partners with Insignia to Release Charging Station for Touch Controllers
Epsilor Launches Lithium Rechargeable 6T Battery Product Line
GN Hearing Introduces Rechargeable Battery Solution for ReSound LiNX 3D Hearing Aids
IKEA Introduces LADDA Range Batteries and VINNINGE Portable Charger
Fujitsu Develops Cathode Material for Lithium Iron Phosphate Rechargeable Batteries
Streamlight Launches ProTac HL USB Headlamp USB Rechargeable Solution
Toshiba Launches SIP Series of SCiB Lithium-ion Rechargeable Batteries
FDK and Fujitsu Develop Lithium Cobalt Pyrophosphate Cathode Material
GS Yuasa Technology Develops Space Use High-Performance Lithium-Ion Batteries
ZPower to Introduce Hearing Aid's Rechargeable System at HLAA 2016 Convention
ZPower to Feature Rechargeable System for Hearing Aids at AHAA 2016 Annual Convention
Energizer Releases First Rechargeable Batteries Containing Recyclable Cells
10. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Energizer to Acquire Spectrum Brands' Battery and lighting Products Business
Maxell to Acquire Specialty Business within Industrial Batteries & Power Sources Business of GS Yuasa International Ltd.
Lithium Werks Acquires Valence Technology, Inc.
Umicore to Expand Cathode Production Capacity
GTCR to Acquire EaglePicher Technologies
GS Yuasa to Construct New Plant for Lithium-ion Batteries in Hungary
Skylar Resources Selects Saft's Intensium Max Li-ion Containerized Energy Storage System
Murata Manufacturing Acquires Sony Group's Battery Business
EnZinc and the U.S. Naval Research Lab Enters into a Commercial Licensing Agreement for Batteries
GSR Capital Announces $1 Billion Deal for Nissan Battery Unit
High Road Capital Partners Acquires Storage Battery Systems
Saft Signs Contract with Rolls-Royce Marine to Supply Seanergy Marine Li-ion Battery Systems
EaglePicher Technologies Acquires Lithiumstart
The Home Depot Recycles Million Pounds of Rechargeable Batteries through Call2Recycle Program
Orbital ATK Selects EaglePicher Technologies to Design and Manufacture Battery to Power (JPSS)-2 Spacecraft
RTE Selects Saft's Intensium Flex Battery System for Smart Substation Backup Power
Volkswagen to Sign Contracts with Cobalt Producers
Total Acquires Saft Groupe
P&G Transfers Duracell Business to Berkshire Hathaway
Workhorse Group Signs Agreement with Panasonic for Supply of 18650 Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Batteries for Medium-Duty Trucks
Valence Technology and EaglePicher Sign Strategic Alliance for Technology License and Future Supply Considerations
Hitachi Maxell and Kopin Enter into Agreement to Manufacture High-Capacity Lithium Ion Batteries
Saft Signs Two-Year Contract with Team Leidos, the Delivery Partner of UK MOD, for Supply of Specialized Military Batteries
Saft Wins Contract from Rolls Royce Marine for Supply of Seanergy Battery System
GS Yuasa to Supply Lithium-Ion Battery System to Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries for Driving Port AGVs
Saft Establishes New Advanced Technology Facility in China to Meet Increasing Asian Demand
11. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
12. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rechargeable Batteries Market
An Overview
Rechargeable Batteries Continue to Outpace Primary Batteries
Demand for Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Batteries to Accelerate
US Passenger Cars Market: Comparison of Average CO2e Emission by Vehicle Type
Select Li-ion Powered Automobiles Launched in Recent Past
US Navy Develops Innovative Rechargeable Battery
New Technology to Enable Non-Combustible, Fast-Charging Batteries
Increasing Energy Storage Projects Provide Considerable Growth Opportunities
A Complementary Review
Key Energy Storage Initiatives
Power Outages Offer a Perennial Business Case for UPS
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
NEDO's RISING Project to Spur Growth in Rechargeable Battery Market
Lithium-ion Battery Market
An Insight
Japan Faces Challenges from other Asian Countries
Li-Ion Battery Materials Market
Overview of Select Leading LiB Material Makers in Japan
Manufacturers to Boost Production of Materials for Li-ion Batteries
Japan: An Attractive Market for Grid Energy Storage
Trade Scenario
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Revised Battery Directive' Prohibits the Use of NiCd Batteries in Power Tools
B.Market Analytics
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Italy Leads Battery Technology Deployment in Europe for Grid Energy Storage
B.Market Analytics
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Nexeon Develops Li-ion Battery with Silicon Anodes
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Battery-Based Grid Energy Storage
A Complementary Brief Review
B.Market Analytics
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
China
A Major Force in the Asia-Pacific Battery Market
Li-Ion Battery Industry Shows Great Potential
Li-ion Battery Separator Suppliers Market
LiFePO4 Batteries Growing Dominance in Telecom Sector
Manufacturers See Increased Opportunities
HEV Rechargeable Battery Market to Witness Growth
Global Battery Production Dominated by China
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
An Insight into Rechargeable Batteries Market in India
Challenges and Opportunities
Changing Times in Energy Storage Batteries Market of India
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
5c. SOUTH KOREA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Rechargeable Battery Market by Application
Leading Korean Battery and Charger Manufacturers and Their Key Business
Mobile Device Rechargeable Batteries Drive Market Growth
Korean Rechargeable Battery Makers Keen on Material Localization
Leading Korean Battery Equipment and Parts Manufacturers and Their Key Business
South Korean Researchers Develop Novel Method for Solid Lithium-Electrolyte Preparation
Product Launch
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Market Analysis
7. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Increasing UPS Demand to Drive Rechargeable Battery Chemistry Market
B.Market Analytics
7a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 127 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 144)
- The United States (39)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (16)
- Europe (20)
- France (1)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (61)
- Middle East (1)
- Africa (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/favi8z
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Battery Technology
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.