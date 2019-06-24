Worldwide Pet Food Market Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2016-2024 - Players Eye Acquisitions to Strengthen Portfolio
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pet Foods in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food.
The report profiles 148 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Affinity Petcare S.A. (Spain)
- Mogiana Alimentos S.A. (Brazil)
- Aller Petfood LLC (Denmark)
- Barking Heads & Meowing Heads Pet Food UK Ltd. (UK)
- BHJ A/S (Denmark)
- Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (USA)
- Bridge PetCare Co. Ltd. (China)
- C&D Foods Ltd. (Ireland)
- Diamond Pet Foods, Inc. (USA)
- Heristo AG (Germany)
- Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc. (USA)
- Hartz Mountain Corporation (USA)
- INABA PETFOOD Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- LUPUS Alimentos (Brazil)
- Mars Inc. (USA)
- Mars Petcare (Belgium)
- Nutro Products Inc. (USA)
- The Iams Company (USA)
- Nestle Purina PetCare Company (USA)
- The J.M. Smucker Company (USA)
- Total Alimentos S.A. (Brazil)
- Tuffy's Pet Foods Inc. (USA)
- Unicharm Corporation
- Vitakraft-Werke Whrmann & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)
- Yantai China Pet Foods Co. Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Pet Foods
An Industry Driven by Passion for Pets
Market Outlook
Premium and Advanced Foods Sustain Growth in Developed Countries
Developing Countries Offer Strong Prospects
Rise in Pet Population and Growth Opportunities Ahead
2. COMPETITION
Leading Players
Leading Players in the Global Pet Food Market
Players Eye Acquisitions to Strengthen Portfolio
Recent M&A Activities in the Global Pet Food Market
3. MARKET TRENDS
Pet Health & Wellness
An Overriding Theme
Functional Pet Treats Grow in Importance
Premiumization Intensifies in Pet Foods
Growth in the Use of Exotic Sources of Protein
Rise in GMO-free, Natural and Organic Pet Foods
Green Diet
A Niche Growth Market
Veterinary Diets Gain Importance
Rise in Preference for Raw Animal Protein
Cell Cultured Meat, A Futuristic Approach
Increasing Role of Labeling in Driving Sales
Manufacturers Launch Novel Products to Stay Competitive
Humanization of Pet Foods
A Major Trend
Ranking of Non-Traditional Pet food Forms by Consumer Preference
Low-Glycemic Diets Find place in Dog foods
Freeze-Dried and Refrigerated Foods Present Attractive Alternatives
Humanization of Pet Food Paves Way for Launch of High-end Products
Nutrigenomics Gain Place in Product Innovations
Use of Sustainably Farmed Ingredients on Rise
Artisan and Gourmet Pet Treats Rise in Popularity
Issues Encountered in Traditional Pet Food Paves Way for Organic Foods
Customized Pet Food Gains Traction
Interest in Raw Food on Rise
Steps Taken by US FDA to Ensure Safety of Raw Pet Food
Inclusion of Whole Ingredients in Pet Foods Gains Traction
Rising Demand for Pet Nutraceuticals Adds New Growth
Higher Moisture Content in Pet Foods Adds to Health Benefits
Dry Food Preferred Over Wet
Adaptive Technologies, Future of Pet Food Processing
Packaging Trends for Pet Foods
Customized Packaging
A Key Trend
Single Serve Packaging
Driven by Convenience
4. MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION SCENARIO
Major Retail Channels in the Pet Food Industry
E-Commerce Registers Dramatic Growth
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Product Definition
A Historic Perspective
Segment Classification
Cat Food
Dog Food
Other Pets Food
Product Classification
Canned/Wet Food
Dry Food
Semi-Moist Food
Snacks
Classification of Pet Foods based on Price
Premium Pet Foods
Specialty Pet Foods
Super-Premium Pet Foods
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
BSB Products Introduces Carnilove Canned Wet Cat Food
Aller Petfood Introduces Tasty Petfood in Russia
NUTRO Australia Introduces NUTRO Range of Dry Dog Food
Friskies Introduces New Cat Food Products Line
Midwestern Pet Foods Introduces Pet foods under Earthborn Holistic VentureTM Brand
Mars Petcare Introduces CRAVE Brand of Dog and Cat Food
IAMS Brand Launches High Protein Cat Food
Mars Petcare Introduces Perfect Fit' Pet Foods
Open Farm Introduces Dry Cat Food
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
C. J. Foods Holdings Acquires Lortscher Animal
The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC
BrightPet Nutrition Group Acquires Phoebe Products
General Mills to Acquire Blue Buffalo
Nestle Sets up Subsidiary in India
Dane Creek Capital Acquires Pets4Life
Cargill to Acquire Pro-Pet
Spectrum Brands Acquires PetMatrix, LLC
Animal Supply Completes Acquisition of LADS Pet Supplies
C&D Foods Acquires Continentale Nutrition
Affinity Petcare Acquires Agrifan
Fold Hill Takes Over Pointer Pet
WellPet Takes Over Sojos
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Special-diet for Pets Gain Momentum
Health of Pets Takes Center Stage
Premium and High Quality Foods
A High Growth Market
Strong Position in Pet Nutraceuticals Adds to Growth
Exotic Pet Foods
A Growing Niche Market
Growing Concern over Pet Obesity Draws Demand for Therapeutic and Functional Pet Food
Pet Ownership Diversity
An Insight
Pet Food Packaging
Playing a Vital Role
Paper Bags Enjoy Huge Popularity
Plastic to Topple Paper
Chilled Organic Food Creates New Opportunities
Competitive Landscape
Challenges Facing the Pet Food Industry
Consolidation Sets Pace
List of M&A Activities in the US Pet Food Market
Distribution Scenario
e-Commerce Disrupts the Distribution Scenario
Regulatory and Federal Norms Governing Pet Food Market
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview
Foods with Functional Ingredients Grow in Popularity
Non Cat/Dog Food Account for a Minimal Share
Distribution Channels
Competition
Major challenges
Product Launch
Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Competition
Major Japanese Pet Food Companies and Their Brands
Food Makers Renew Focus on Older Pets
Regulations for Pet Foods
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Pet Nutraceuticals Market Continue to Gain Momentum
Regulations Covering European Import of Pet Foods
B.Market Analytics
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Premiumization and Humanization Trends Drive Pet Food Market
Key Issues
Competitive Scenario
B.Market Analytics
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview
Distribution Scenario
Pet Population in Germany
Leading Players
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview
Competition
B.Market Analytics
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
UK Pet Food Market
An Overview
Pet Population in the UK
Small Pets
Big Potential
Distribution Channels
Competition
Product Launches
Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Rise in Small Dog Breed Ownership
Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Russian Pet Food Market
Product Launch
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Focus on Select Markets
Austria
Belgium
Czech Republic
Denmark
Greece
Hungary
Norway
Poland
Switzerland
The Netherlands
Turkey
Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview
B.Market Analytics
5a. AUSTRALIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Premium, High-Quality Pet Foods Grow in Demand
Leading Players
B.Market Analytics
5b. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Attractive Market for Pet Food
Major Channels
Dog Food Market
Competition
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Select Markets
India
Market Overview
Competitive Scenario
Malaysia
New Zealand
Singapore
South Korea
Thailand
The Philippines
Product Launch
Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview
Retail Distribution Scenario
Product Launch
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
6b. MEXICO
A.Market Analysis
Competition
B.Market Analytics
6c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Focus on Select Markets
Argentina
Chile
B.Market Analytics
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
South Africa
Iran
B.Market Analytics
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 148 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 180)
- The United States (53)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (11)
- Europe (83)
- France (2)
- Germany (11)
- The United Kingdom (18)
- Italy (13)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (36)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (9)
- Africa (1)
