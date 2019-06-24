Worldwide Pet Food Market Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2016-2024 - Players Eye Acquisitions to Strengthen Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Foods: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pet Foods in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food.



The report profiles 148 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Affinity Petcare S.A. (Spain)

Mogiana Alimentos S.A. (Brazil)

Aller Petfood LLC (Denmark)

Barking Heads & Meowing Heads Pet Food UK Ltd. (UK)

BHJ A/S (Denmark)

Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (USA)

Bridge PetCare Co. Ltd. (China)

C&D Foods Ltd. (Ireland)

Diamond Pet Foods, Inc. (USA)

Heristo AG (Germany)

Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc. (USA)

Hartz Mountain Corporation (USA)

INABA PETFOOD Co. Ltd. (Japan)

LUPUS Alimentos (Brazil)

Mars Inc. (USA)

Mars Petcare (Belgium)

Nutro Products Inc. (USA)

The Iams Company (USA)

Nestle Purina PetCare Company (USA)

The J.M. Smucker Company (USA)

Total Alimentos S.A. (Brazil)

Tuffy's Pet Foods Inc. (USA)

Unicharm Corporation

Vitakraft-Werke Whrmann & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)

Yantai China Pet Foods Co. Ltd. (China)

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Pet Foods

An Industry Driven by Passion for Pets

Market Outlook

Premium and Advanced Foods Sustain Growth in Developed Countries

Developing Countries Offer Strong Prospects

Rise in Pet Population and Growth Opportunities Ahead



2. COMPETITION

Leading Players

Leading Players in the Global Pet Food Market

Players Eye Acquisitions to Strengthen Portfolio

Recent M&A Activities in the Global Pet Food Market



3. MARKET TRENDS

Pet Health & Wellness

An Overriding Theme

Functional Pet Treats Grow in Importance

Premiumization Intensifies in Pet Foods

Growth in the Use of Exotic Sources of Protein

Rise in GMO-free, Natural and Organic Pet Foods

Green Diet

A Niche Growth Market

Veterinary Diets Gain Importance

Rise in Preference for Raw Animal Protein

Cell Cultured Meat, A Futuristic Approach

Increasing Role of Labeling in Driving Sales

Manufacturers Launch Novel Products to Stay Competitive

Humanization of Pet Foods

A Major Trend

Ranking of Non-Traditional Pet food Forms by Consumer Preference

Low-Glycemic Diets Find place in Dog foods

Freeze-Dried and Refrigerated Foods Present Attractive Alternatives

Humanization of Pet Food Paves Way for Launch of High-end Products

Nutrigenomics Gain Place in Product Innovations

Use of Sustainably Farmed Ingredients on Rise

Artisan and Gourmet Pet Treats Rise in Popularity

Issues Encountered in Traditional Pet Food Paves Way for Organic Foods

Customized Pet Food Gains Traction

Interest in Raw Food on Rise

Steps Taken by US FDA to Ensure Safety of Raw Pet Food

Inclusion of Whole Ingredients in Pet Foods Gains Traction

Rising Demand for Pet Nutraceuticals Adds New Growth

Higher Moisture Content in Pet Foods Adds to Health Benefits

Dry Food Preferred Over Wet

Adaptive Technologies, Future of Pet Food Processing

Packaging Trends for Pet Foods

Customized Packaging

A Key Trend

Single Serve Packaging

Driven by Convenience



4. MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION SCENARIO

Major Retail Channels in the Pet Food Industry

E-Commerce Registers Dramatic Growth



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Product Definition

A Historic Perspective

Segment Classification

Cat Food

Dog Food

Other Pets Food

Product Classification

Canned/Wet Food

Dry Food

Semi-Moist Food

Snacks

Classification of Pet Foods based on Price

Premium Pet Foods

Specialty Pet Foods

Super-Premium Pet Foods



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

BSB Products Introduces Carnilove Canned Wet Cat Food

Aller Petfood Introduces Tasty Petfood in Russia

NUTRO Australia Introduces NUTRO Range of Dry Dog Food

Friskies Introduces New Cat Food Products Line

Midwestern Pet Foods Introduces Pet foods under Earthborn Holistic VentureTM Brand

Mars Petcare Introduces CRAVE Brand of Dog and Cat Food

IAMS Brand Launches High Protein Cat Food

Mars Petcare Introduces Perfect Fit' Pet Foods

Open Farm Introduces Dry Cat Food



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

C. J. Foods Holdings Acquires Lortscher Animal

The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC

BrightPet Nutrition Group Acquires Phoebe Products

General Mills to Acquire Blue Buffalo

Nestle Sets up Subsidiary in India

Dane Creek Capital Acquires Pets4Life

Cargill to Acquire Pro-Pet

Spectrum Brands Acquires PetMatrix, LLC

Animal Supply Completes Acquisition of LADS Pet Supplies

C&D Foods Acquires Continentale Nutrition

Affinity Petcare Acquires Agrifan

Fold Hill Takes Over Pointer Pet

WellPet Takes Over Sojos



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Special-diet for Pets Gain Momentum

Health of Pets Takes Center Stage

Premium and High Quality Foods

A High Growth Market

Strong Position in Pet Nutraceuticals Adds to Growth

Exotic Pet Foods

A Growing Niche Market

Growing Concern over Pet Obesity Draws Demand for Therapeutic and Functional Pet Food

Pet Ownership Diversity

An Insight

Pet Food Packaging

Playing a Vital Role

Paper Bags Enjoy Huge Popularity

Plastic to Topple Paper

Chilled Organic Food Creates New Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Challenges Facing the Pet Food Industry

Consolidation Sets Pace

List of M&A Activities in the US Pet Food Market

Distribution Scenario

e-Commerce Disrupts the Distribution Scenario

Regulatory and Federal Norms Governing Pet Food Market

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview

Foods with Functional Ingredients Grow in Popularity

Non Cat/Dog Food Account for a Minimal Share

Distribution Channels

Competition

Major challenges

Product Launch

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Competition

Major Japanese Pet Food Companies and Their Brands

Food Makers Renew Focus on Older Pets

Regulations for Pet Foods

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Pet Nutraceuticals Market Continue to Gain Momentum

Regulations Covering European Import of Pet Foods

B.Market Analytics

4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Premiumization and Humanization Trends Drive Pet Food Market

Key Issues

Competitive Scenario

B.Market Analytics

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview

Distribution Scenario

Pet Population in Germany

Leading Players

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview

Competition

B.Market Analytics

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

UK Pet Food Market

An Overview

Pet Population in the UK

Small Pets

Big Potential

Distribution Channels

Competition

Product Launches

Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Rise in Small Dog Breed Ownership

Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Russian Pet Food Market

Product Launch

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Greece

Hungary

Norway

Poland

Switzerland

The Netherlands

Turkey

Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview

B.Market Analytics

5a. AUSTRALIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Premium, High-Quality Pet Foods Grow in Demand

Leading Players

B.Market Analytics

5b. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Attractive Market for Pet Food

Major Channels

Dog Food Market

Competition

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Select Markets

India

Market Overview

Competitive Scenario

Malaysia

New Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

The Philippines

Product Launch

Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview

Retail Distribution Scenario

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

6b. MEXICO

A.Market Analysis

Competition

B.Market Analytics

6c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

Argentina

Chile

B.Market Analytics



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

South Africa

Iran

B.Market Analytics



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 148 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 180)

The United States (53)

Canada (3)

Japan (11)

Europe (83) France (2) Germany (11) The United Kingdom (18) Italy (13) Spain (3) Rest of Europe (36)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)

Middle East (2)

Latin America (9)

Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c46qgl

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Pet Food



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.