The World Market for Blood & Tissue Growth Factors - Forecast to 2024: Biologics are Rapidly Gaining Ground
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Factors (Blood and Tissue): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Types:
- Blood Growth Factors (Erythropoietins, Colony Stimulating Factors, Interferons, & Interleukins)
- Tissue Growth Factors
The report profiles 101 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Amgen, Inc. (USA)
- Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
- Biocon Ltd. (India)
- Biogen, Inc. (USA)
- BioMimetic Therapeutics LLC (USA)
- Biopharm GmbH (Germany)
- Bolder BioTechnology, Inc. (USA)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)
- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Genentech, Inc. (USA)
- FibroGen, Inc. (USA)
- Johnson & Johnson (USA)
- Janssen Biotech, Inc. (USA)
- Lonza Group (Switzerland)
- Merck Serono (Germany)
- PeproTech, Inc. (USA)
- Reliance GeneMedix Plc (UK)
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
- Sanofi (France)
- Scil Proteins GmbH (Germany)
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
- Wockhardt Ltd. (India)
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Overview
Growth Factors: A Preface
Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Aging Global Population: Need for New Effective Drugs
Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store
Global Spending on Medicines: A Review
Biologics: Rapidly Gaining Ground
List of Biosimilar Drugs Approved by the US FDA (2017)
List of Biosimilar Drugs Approved by the EMA (2017)
Erythropoietin (EPO) Market: An Insight
Anemia in CKD and Cancer Patients: Opportunity for EPO Therapy
CKD Prevalence
Expanding Pool of ESRD and CKD Patients Triggers Sustained Opportunities
Rising Tide of Lifestyle Diseases
The Grim Reality Fueling Growth in Renal Diseases
Global Diabetic Statistics
Opportunity Indicators
Competition in EPO Market
Leading EPO Drugs Worldwide
Comparison of Erythropoietin-Based Drugs in the US and European Union
Safety & Efficacy Issues Concerning ESAs
Serum Half-Life: A Key Attribute Differentiating ESAs
Interferons Market: Rising Demand for Specialized Therapies to Drive Growth
Patent Expiries of Major Interferon Drugs
Colony Stimulating Factors (CSFs) Market in Myeloma Patients
Neurotrophic Therapeutics: Recent Advancements & Challenges
Clinical Trial Status of Neurotrophin Therapy for Major Neurodegenerative Diseases (2012)
Interleukin-17 Market for Psoriasis Treatment: Positive Opportunities
Anti-IL-6 Pathways for RA Treatment: Favorable Prospects
Blood Growth Factors: Improving Circulation & Mobility in Peripheral Artery Disease Patients
Wound Management Market and Cellular Growth Factors
Growth Factors for Wound Management - A Snapshot
Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market: Competition Set to Intensify
Interferon-based Drugs for HCV Treatment: An Insight
Patent Expiries Fuel Competition and Sales
Patent Expiries of Biopharmaceuticals in Europe and United States
Innovative Delivery System Shows Potential for Accelerating Use of Growth Factors
Cytokines: Vital Growth Propellers for the Future of New Drugs
Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF) Finds Increased Application
Mimetic Growth Factors
Promising Potential
New Technologies
Challenge to Growth Factors Market
Influence of Neurotrophic Factors on Brain Cell Development
Side Effects
Still a Concern
Combination of Interferons and Ribavirin Develops More Anemia Cases
Development of Cost Effective Methods
Need of the Hour
hMSC-based Therapies to Drive Need for Growth Factors
2. Growth Factors - An Overview
Blood Growth Factors
Erythropoietins
Types of Erythropoietins
Epoetin
Darbepoetin
Aranesp
Aranesp Vs. Other EPOs
Recombinant Human EPO (rHuEPO)
Colony Stimulating Factors
Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor
Granulocyte Macrophage-Colony Stimulating Factor
Other Colony Stimulating Factors
Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (M-CSF)
Key Functions of M-CSF
Side-Effects of Colony-Stimulating Factors
Interferons
Types of Interferons
Interferon-gamma
1a and 1b: Two Key Biochemical Forms of Interferon-
PEG-Intron
Types of Interferons
Interleukins
Types of Interleukins
Tissue Growth Factors
Wound Healing Growth Factors
Neurotrophic Growth Factors
Nerve Growth Factor
Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF)
Fibroblast Growth Factor (FGF)
Insulin-Like Growth Factor-I (IGF-I)
Insulin-Like Growth Factor-II (IGF-II)
Tissue Growth Factors: Classification Based on Key Source and Principal Activity
Platelet-Derived Growth Factors in Wound Healing
Thrombopoietin (TPO)
Growth Factors: Their Mode of Action in Tissue Repair
Angiogenesis: Their Role in Wound Healing
Angiogenesis as an Alternative for Cardiac Stents
Applications of Growth Factors
Growth Factors: Site/Course of Action and Applications
3. Product Innovations/Approvals/Introductions
Chugai Receives Japanese Approval for MIRCERA
Janssen Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation from FDA for erdafitinib
Bayer Receives Chinese FDA Approval for Eylea
FDA Approves Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Avelumab- INLYTA Combination
HumanZyme Introduces HumanKine Interferon Gamma
Genentech Receives FDA Approval for Actemra
FDA Approves Janssen Biotech's TREMFYA
Novartis Launches Scapho in India
4. Recent Industry Activity
Sanofi Acquires Bioverativ
Adello Announces Acceptance of Application for Biosimilar Fligrastim by FDA
Merck Divests Biosimilars Business
Sangamo Changes Name to Sangamo Therapeutics
5. Focus on Select Players
6. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 101 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 116)
- The United States (32)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (9)
- Europe (35)
- - France (2)
- - Germany (14)
- - The United Kingdom (5)
- - Rest of Europe (14)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (36)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8bd6x
