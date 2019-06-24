The World Market for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures 2015-2019 & 2022 - Environmental Friendly Products Gain Traction
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings)
- Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures - A Prelude
Growth Drivers for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Growth Dampeners for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Asia-Pacific - The Dominant Consumer
Asia-Pacific Poised to Remain as Primary Revenue Generator
China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance
Developed Regions Continue to Offer Robust Opportunities Despite Attaining Maturity
Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Plumbing Products Market
Prevailing Stable Economic Scenario Underpins Sales Growth
Steady Growth Predicted over the Next Few Years
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the World Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market
Distribution - Key Focus Area for Vendors
Domestic Manufacturers Maintain Dominance in Distribution & Supply
Online Marketplace - The New Distribution Vertical
Collaborations with Plumbing Contractors Gain Strategic Importance
M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the Global Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market (2014-2018)
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & CHALLENGES
Uptrend in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth
Construction Spending Forecasts Remain Firm in the Short- to Mid-Term
Residential Sector Holds Greater Promise
CRE Investments Gather Steam
Favorable Demographic Scenario Boosts Market Prospects
Population Growth & Rapid Urbanization
Expanding Middle Class Population
Building Renovations & Remodeling - A Key Revenue Contributor
Growing Focus on Water Conservation Driving Demand
Plumbing Fixtures - The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment
Plumbing Fittings Segment Driven by Standard Fittings
Product Innovations & Improvements Enhance Appeal & Image
Showerhead with Wireless Technology for Entertainment
LED Lights for Toilet Fittings & Fixtures
Environmental Friendly Products Gain Traction
Touch-Free Products Find Attention
Plastics Seek Greater Role in Plumbing
Products with Traditional Material Finishes Back in Vogue
Creative Faucets Gain Attention
Square Shaped Fixtures & Showerheads in Demand
Quality Scores Over Aesthetics for Plumbing Products
Factors Shaping Consumer's Choice: Rating on a Scale 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact, 1 - Low Impact)
Premium Products in Demand
Expensive, High-End Products Add to Plumbing Fixtures
A Case in Point
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Plumbing - An Overview
Plumbing Fittings
Bath & Shower Fittings
Showerhead
Bathtub & Shower Combinations
Single Lever Controls
Anti-Scald Valves
Lavatory Fittings
Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings
Other Plumbing Fittings
Flush Valve
S Trap
P Trap
Sill Faucet
Drains/Overflow Fittings
Plumbing Fixtures
Bath and Shower Fixtures
Bathtub
Shower Stalls & Receptors
Whirlpool Bathtubs
Lavatory Fixtures
Urinals
Flush Tanks
Water Closets
Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures
Lavatory Sink
Kitchen Sink
Other Plumbing Fixtures
Bidet
Drinking Water Fountain
Spas
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Moen Unveils U by Moen Shower
Moen Rolls Out Attract Combination Handshower and Rainshower with Magnetix
Moen Introduces Genta and Idora Bathroom Collections
Moen Rolls Out Moen Vichy Bathroom Suite
Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Rolls Out Modena Jetted Bath
Jones Stephens Rolls Out AquaPlumb Bath Accessories
Moen Unveils Camerist Kitchen Faucets
Jones Stephens Launches CleanWave Toilet Flush System
Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Rolls Out Bianca Jetted Bath
American Standard Introduces New Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Collections
Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Introduces Jacuzzi Premium Collection Bathroom Fittings
Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Launches Azzurro Freestanding Bath
Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Rolls Out New Primo and Lyndsay Freestanding Bathtubs
American Standard Unveils New VorMax Toilets
Dezi Home Rolls Out Sereniti Bath Accessories
Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Rolls Out Celeste Bathtubs in New Sizes
Toto Launches Neorest NX
GROHE Launches AquaSymphony Luxury Shower
GROHE Rolls Out GROHE Rainshower 310 2-Jet Head Showers
GROHE Unveils Tempesta and Euphoria Head Shower Collections
GROHE Expands Lineare Faucet Collection
Ideal Standard Launches Concept Air Arc Bathroom Fittings
Crosswater Rolls Out Digital Shower Range
Ideal Standard Introduces Waverley Decorative Details
REHAU Introduces EVERLOC+ Compression-Sleeve Fitting System for RAUPEX PEXa Pipes
American Standard Launches New NextGen Selectronic Faucet Line
American Standard Launches New ActiClean System
Elkay Expands Crosstown Sink Line
Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Unveils Duetta Bath
Elkay Unveils Elkay Quartz Luxe Sink Collection
Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Rolls Out Arietta Freestanding Bathtubs
GROHE Launches L-sized Eurosmart CE Touchless
Ideal Standard Rolls Out New Concept Freedom Bath
GROHE Introduces Ceramic Sanitaryware to Establish a One-Stop Solution for the Whole Bathroom Concepts
Elkay Manufacturing Company Launches New E-Granite Sink Models
Ideal Standard Introduces New Tesi Collection of Bathroom Ceramics, Baths and Fittings
Delta Faucet Company Launches Sanborne Toilet Seat with NightLight
GROHE Launches New Generation Kitchen Faucets with Innovative EasyTouch Functions and FootControl Technology
Mansfield Plumbing Introduces New PROTECTOR No-Overflow Toilet
Kohler Introduces Vintage Nickel Finish on its Artifacts Bathroom Faucet Collection
American Standard Brands Unveils New Kitchen and Bathroom Product Innovations at Kitchen and Bath Industry Show
DXV by American Standard Introduces First-of-its-Kind 3D-Printed Metal Faucets
Delta Faucet Company Launches Essa Kitchen Collection
Moen Incorporated Introduces Essie, Glenshire and Kaden Kitchen Faucet Collections at Home Depot
DXV by American Standard Expands its Luxury Product Portfolios with New Designs and Personalization Capabilities
Moen Commercial Introduces New Product Offerings under its M.Dura & M.Bition Commercial Bath Suite Lines
Elkay Launches Perfect Drain
Elkay Manufacturing Company Extends its Revere Brand of Granite Sink Line
Cera Introduces a Modern Faucet Series GAYLE'
KOHLER Launches an Innovative Choreograph Shower Wall and Accessory Collection
Moen Introduces Rizon Bathroom Collection
Moen Incorporated Adds Classic Collection to its Wynford Portfolio
Kohler Co. Introduces Comprehensive Collection of Faucets at The Home Depot
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
LIXIL Group Acquires Majority Stake in Sentini Sanitarywares
Jaquar to Expand Bhiwadi Faucet Production Facility
HSIL Inaugurates Plumbing Pipes Manufacturing Facility in South India
Elkay Manufacturing Acquires Interior Systems Inc.
Jacuzzi Brands Acquires Hydropool Hot Tubs and Swim Spas and BathWraps
LIXIL Fully Acquires Distribution and Warehousing Network
American Bath Group Acquires Maax
Grohe Becomes 100% Owner of Grome Joint Venture
Masco Relocates Corporate Headquarters from Taylor to Livonia
Lone Star Funds Snaps Up American Bath Group
Fortune Brands Acquires Riobel
JAQUAR Group Takes Over JOEYFORLIF
Elkay Manufacturing Company Enters into a Partnership with Schock GmbH for Expanding its Granite Sink Offering
LIXIL Creates New Stain Resistant Ceramic Technology for Clean Toilets
TOTO Ltd to Build a New Faucet Factory Building
Moen Partners with Ferguson Enterprises to Offer its new Riley Pulldown Kitchen Faucets at Ferguson Plumbing Showrooms
Geberit Completes Acquisition of Over 99% of Sanitec Shares
TOTO Ltd to Construct New Sanitaryware Product Plant in Vietnam
American Standard Brands Not to Establish a New Manufacturing & Distribution Facility in Davidson Country, Tennessee
China Lesso Starts Pipe Fitting & Valve Production in the US
Elkay Manufacturing Company Expands its Crosstown Sink Line
Ferguson Enterprises Takes Over Redlon & Johnson
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
