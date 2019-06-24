Industrial Furnaces & Ovens: Worldwide Market Insights & Outlook to 2024 -- Healthy Outlook for the Aerospace Industry Boosts Market Prospects
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Furnaces and Ovens: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens in US$ Million by the following Product Groups/Segments:
- Electrical Industrial Furnaces & Ovens (Electric Furnaces, Electric Ovens and Kilns, and Other Electric Furnaces & Ovens)
- Induction & Dielectric Furnaces & Ovens
- Industrial Electric Heating Equipment
- Fuel-Fired Industrial Furnaces & Ovens
- Other Industrial Furnaces & Ovens
The report profiles 227 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AFC-Holcroft (USA)
- Airtec Thermoprocess GmbH (Germany)
- AVS, Inc. (USA)
- Can-Eng Furnaces International Limited (Canada)
- Carbolite Gero Ltd. (UK)
- CERI Phoenix Industrial Furnace CO., LTD. (Japan)
- CM Furnaces, Inc. (USA)
- Consolidated Engineering Company (USA)
- Despatch Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Dijko Ovens BV (Netherlands)
- Dowa Thermotech Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- G-M Enterprises (USA)
- Gasbarre Furnace Group (USA)
- Grieve Corporation (USA)
- Inductotherm Corporation (USA)
- Industrial Furnace Company (USA)
- International Thermal Systems LLC (USA)
- Ipsen (USA)
- JLS Redditch, Ltd. (UK)
- Keith Company (USA)
- Kilns & Furnaces Ltd. (UK)
- Lenton Furnaces & Ovens (UK)
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)
- Nutec Bickley (Mexico)
- Pyradia, Inc. (Canada)
- Rogers Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA)
- SECO/WARWICK S.A. (Poland)
- Shenwu Technology Group Corp Co., Ltd. (China)
- Solar Manufacturing (USA)
- Solo Swiss Group (Switzerland)
- Surface Combustion, Inc. (USA)
- Tenova S.P.A (Italy)
- VAC AERO International, Inc. (Canada)
- Wisconsin Oven Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- A Prelude
- Outlook
- Key Benefits Driving Demand for Industrial Furnaces
- Factors Influencing Choice of Industrial Furnace Control Systems
- Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
- Industrial Furnaces and Ovens: Primarily Driven by End-Use Markets
2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
- Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
- Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth
- Growing Demand for Iron and Steel Drives the Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market
- Opportunity Indicators
- Industrial Furnaces Reduce Production Costs and Pollution Levels in Automobiles Manufacturing
- Increase in Automotive Production Bodes Well for the Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market
- Healthy Outlook for the Aerospace Industry Boosts Market Prospects
- Opportunity Indicators
- Improved CapEx Prospects in Oil & Gas Sector to Benefit Demand
- Strong Demand from the Solar Energy Sector Augurs Well for Market Expansion
- Railroad Sector Offers Tremendous Growth Potential
- Robust Demand for Mining, Melting, and Metal Alloy Machinery Spur Market Growth
- Rising Demand from the Medical Sector Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Energy Efficiency: A Major Cost Driver for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens
- Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth
- Recent Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Advancements
- IIoT and Smart Manufacturing Herald A New Phase in Evolution of Industrial Furnaces And Ovens
- Customer Centric Focus to Drive Adoption of Smart Technologies
- Customized Industrial Ovens Gain Rapid Market Acceptance
- Industrial Furnaces Facilitate Efficient Electrical Component Manufacturing
- Oxygen Technologies Increase Furnace Efficiency
- Competition: Noteworthy Trends
- Manufacturers Focus on Use of Advanced Production Technology
- Phase-out of Older Furnaces
- New Hybrid Furnace Forays into the Market
- Furnaces: A Major Source of Heat Loss
- Export Statistics
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Types of Fuel Used in Industrial Furnaces
- Market Segmentation
- Electric Furnaces
- Flickers and Harmonics in EAFs
- Twin-shell Electric Arc Furnaces
- DC Furnaces Score over AC Furnaces
- Graphite Electrodes Used in EAFs
- Induction Furnaces
- Electric Induction Furnaces
- Throatless Inductors for Induction Furnaces
- Industrial Electric Heating Equipment
- Fuel-Fired Furnaces
- Pulse-fire Burners for Greater Efficiency
- Direct Versus Indirect Ambient Air Design
- The Concept of Kiln-firing
- Oxy-fuel Firing
- Other Furnaces & Ovens
- Vacuum Furnaces
- Vertical Furnaces
- Rapid Thermal Processing (RTP)
- High-Pressure Furnace Systems
- Batch Furnace
- Blast Furnace
- Heat Treatment Equipment
- Forging Furnaces
- Continuous Steel Reheating Furnaces
- Rerolling Mill Furnace
- Batch Type Rerolling Mill Furnace
- Continuous Pusher Type Furnace
- Laboratory Furnaces
- Chamber Furnaces
- Conveyor Belt Furnaces
- Conveyor Ovens
- Car Bottom Furnaces
- Top Hat Furnaces
- Gas Furnaces
- Pit Furnaces
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Rotor Clip Buys AFC-Holcroft Carburizing and Austempering Line
- Despatch Launches New Designs of Cabinet Ovens for Smaller Footprint
- Nutec Bickley Buys Assets of Olson Industries
- UPC Takes Over Atmosphere Engineering
- SECO/VACUUM to Host Open House
- HTSU Takes Over Furnace Mechanix
- Despatch Launches New 48-Cubic-Foot PTC Top-Loading Oven
- Baker Furnace Relocates to New Facility
- AICHELIN Takes Over AFC-Holcroft
- Despatch Launches LFC2-12 Larger Capacity Lab Oven
- AMG Acquires AFC-Holcroft's Share in ALD-Holcroft Joint Venture
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 227 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 245)
- The United States (45)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (156)
- France (13)
- Germany (34)
- The United Kingdom (39)
- Italy (19)
- Spain (7)
- Rest of Europe (44)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (32)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihka1d
