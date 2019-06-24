Insights Into the Global Acrylic Resins Market 2015-2019 with an Outlook to 2022: Resins Market Going Green

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylic Resins: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Acrylic Resins in Million Pounds by the following Product Segments:

Acrylates

Methacrylates

Further the market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:

Paints & Coatings

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

Adhesives

Construction

Textiles & Fibers

Others

The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Altuglas International (USA)

Anderson Development Company, Inc. (USA)

Arkema S.A. (France)

Arkema, Inc. (USA)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea)

Lucite International (UK)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Plaskolite, Inc. (USA)

PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)

Reichhold, Inc. (USA)

Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Unigel S.A. (Brazil)

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Prelude

Acrylic Acid Market to Maintain Growth Momentum

Superabsorbent Polymers: Driving Demand for Acrylic Acid in Emerging Countries

Methyl Methacrylate

A Growing Market Driven by Downstream Applications

Bio-based Acrylic Resin: Potential to Develop Sustainable Solutions for Medical Sector

Resins Market Going Green

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Propel Growth of Acrylic Resins

Environmental Legislation

Coatings Industry Comes Under Close Scrutiny

Paints & Coatings: The Largest End-Use Market for Acrylic Resins

Favorable Prospects for Coatings: Opportunities for Acrylic Resins Market

Acrylic Surface Coatings: Positive Growth Prospects

Textile Industry: Recovery to Boost Acrylic Resins Consumption

Rising Demand for Synthetic Fibers to Drive Growth

Acrylic Fibers and Textiles

A Peek into Current and Future Market Prospects

Apparel, Home Furnishings, and Industrial Textiles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Acrylonitrile: The Raw Material

New Applications & Eco-Friendly Adhesives: Opportunities for Acrylic Resins Market

Acrylics in Paper & Paperboard Market: Influenced by Industrial Production Activity

Acrylic Resins Demand in Plastics Industry: An Overview

Growth Prospects Closely Tied to Global Economic Situation

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

Construction Industry: Recovery to Stimulate Demand for Acrylic Resins

Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor

Growth in Automotive Production Augurs Well for Acrylic Resins

Competitive Scenario

MMA - A Highly Concentrated Market

MMA Supply Tightens, Prices Shoot Up

New Capacity Additions on the Anvil Offer Hope

Annual Output Capacity in Thousand Tons by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Acrylic Resin: An Introduction

Key Monomers Used for Manufacturing Acrylic Resins

Acrylates

Methyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

Butyl Acrylate

Methacrylates

Methyl Methacrylate

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate

Lauryl Methacrylate

Isobutyl Methacrylate

Glycidyl Methacrylate

Benefits of Acrylic Resins

Disadvantages of Acrylic Resins

Key Pointers for Proper Maintenance and Handling of Acrylic Resins



3. OVERVIEW OF MAJOR END-USE MARKETS

Introduction

Paints & Coatings

High-Solids Coatings

Liquid / Waterborne Coatings

Powder Coatings

Architectural Coatings

Product Coatings

OEM

Special Purpose Coatings

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

Classification of Plastics

Thermoplastics

Commodity Plastics

Engineering Plastics

Other Thermoplastics

Thermosets

Adhesives and Sealants

Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives

Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Acrylic Sealants

Acrylic Film Adhesives

Construction

Textiles & Fibers

Applications

Production Process

Advantages of Acrylic Fibers

Other Applications

Acrylic Resins in Medical Sector

Acrylic Resins Offer Cost-Effective Alternate to Porcelain in Dental Prosthetics



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Sika Launches Sikafast-3300 & 3500 MMA Adhesives

Hitex Rolls Out Puma MMA Materials for Surfacing and Marking Applications

PPG Launches Waterborne Acrylic Urethane Coating, AQUACRON 200 Series

Sanded Australia Rolls Out New Surfset Epoxy/Acrylic Resin System

Sartomer Introduces New Acrylics Resins

Dow Coating Materials Launches Two New Resin Technologies



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

The Dow Chemical Company Merges with E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company

Air Products Sells Performance Materials Division to Evonik Industries

Three Mitsubishi Companies Integrate to Form Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Lucite Declares Force Majeure at Cassel-based MMA Plant

Evonik, Melrob and NRC Ink Agreement for Distribution of MMA Monomers

LG MMA Makes Fresh Investment to Boost Production of MMA

Sumitomo Chemical to Combine Three Singapore Subsidiaries

Milar Takes Up Distribution of MMA SCIGRIP's Adhesives in Baltics and Poland

Arkema Sheds Execution of Acrylic Capacity Expansion Option in China

Nippon Shokubai to Build Acrylic Acid Plant

Arkema Expands Acrylic Resin Manufacturing Capacity in Brazil

Royal DSM Sells DSM Synres

Global Bioenergies Reaches First Milestone in BioMA+ Project

Allnex Acquires Brazil's guia Qumica



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 65)

The United States (18)

Japan (9)

Europe (15) France (2) Germany (5) The United Kingdom (2) Italy (1) Rest of Europe (5)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)

Middle East (2)

Latin America (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qga7ic

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Plastic Resins



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.