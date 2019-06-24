Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market 2015-2019 & 2024 - Asia to Emerge Into the Largest Production Hub for Transmission Systems

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Transmission Systems: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Transmission Systems in Number of Units Factory Fitted in Light Vehicles in Thousand Units by the following Segments:

Manual Transmissions

Automatic Transmissions

Automated Manual Transmissions

Continuously Variable Transmissions

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Other Transmission Systems

The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

BorgWarner, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

FPT Industrial S.p.A.

General Motors Company

Groupe Renault

Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America, Inc.

Hyundai Motor Company

JATCO Ltd.

Magna International, Inc.

GETRAG B.V.

Oerlikon Graziano

Ricardo PLC

Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive Group Company

Subaru Corporation

TREMEC

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft

Xtrac Limited

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Transmission Systems: Powering the Propulsive System & Moving the Automotive Industry Forward

Impact of Economic Upheavals in the Recent Past: A Retrospective Review

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for Automotive Transmission Systems

DCT Market Poised for Impressive Growth



2. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Asia to Emerge into the Largest Production Hub for Transmission Systems

Ease of Gear Changing On Congested Roads Drives the Shift towards Automatic Transmission Systems

Regulatory Pressure to Improve Fuel Economy Spurs Demand for High-Speed Transmission Systems

The Gear Count Marches on

Spiraling Focus on Hybrid Electric Vehicles Paves the Way for Electrification of Transmission Systems

Developments in Automotive Electronics Drives Improvements in Electronic Transmissions

Focus on Fuel Efficiency Drives Demand for Lightweight Transmission Systems

CVT Technology Makes a Determined Comeback

DCT: The Transmission Technology of the Future

Automatic Vis-a-Vis Manual Transmissions

Performance

Pricing and Maintenance Cost

Fuel Economy

Key Technology Trends in Automotive Transmissions Market

Technology Developments to Benefit the Market

Technische Universitt Mnchen Develops Lightweight Torque Vectoring Transmission

Researchers Develop Advanced Gearbox to Eliminate Need for Clutches

Supporting Technologies Help Improve Transmission Efficiencies

Innovation in Transmission Components Surges High

A Lightweight Summarization of Select Trends in Transmissions by Type

Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is a Transmission?

Transmission Components and Their Functioning

Planetary Gear Sets

Hydraulic System

Oil Pump

Valve Body

Seals and Gaskets

Torque Converter

Lockup Torque Converter

Computer Controls

Governor, Throttle Cable, Vacuum Modulator

Clutch Packs

One-way Clutch

Transmission Bands

Market Segments: Definitions

Manual Transmission

Traditional Automatic Transmission

Automated Manual Transmission

Continuously Variable Transmission

Types of CVTs

Toroidal CVTs

Hydrostatic CVTs

Variable Geometry CVT

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Other Transmission Systems

E-Drive

EVT



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

General Motors to Roll Out Nine-Speed Automatic Transmission in China

Hyundai Motor India Introduces 1.4L Kappa Petrol Engine with 4 Speed Automatic Transmission in Elite i20

Hyundai Motor India Unveils Petrol Automatic Transmission Variant for Creta

JATCO Unveils New Line of Transmissions at China's Auto Show

Mahindra Voices Intentions to Install AMT in its Vehicles

Tata Introduces Nano with AT

Suzuki Equips S-Cross DDiS Diesel with AT for the UK Market

Mahindra & Mahindra Unveils Next-Gen Scorpio with AT

Isuzu Introduces MU-7 Automatic Transmission



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Fuji Heavy Industries Renames the Company as Subaru

Dongfeng GETRAG Transmission Commences Production

Magna International Acquires GETRAG Group of Companies

ElringKlinger Group Takes over M&W Manufacturing

Magna International Signs Deal to Take over Getrag



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 79)

The United States (24)

Canada (1)

Japan (15)

Europe (31) France (5) Germany (10) The United Kingdom (8) Italy (3) Rest of Europe (5)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

