Global Language Translation Software & Services Market Outlook to 2024 - The Rise of Internet-based Business Operations Lends Traction to Market
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Language Translation Software and Services in US$ Million.
The report profiles 251 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AMPLEXOR International S.A. (Luxembourg)
- AppTek (USA)
- Babylon Ltd. (Israel)
- Google Inc. (USA)
- Global Linguist Solutions LLC (USA)
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)
- LanguageLine Solutions (USA)
- Lionbridge Technologies Inc. (USA)
- Manpower Group Solutions (USA)
- RWS Group (UK)
- Moravia IT a.s (Czech Republic)
- SDL plc (UK)
- STAR Group (Switzerland)
- SYSTRAN S.A. (France)
- thebigword Group Plc (UK)
- TransPerfect Translations International Inc (USA)
- Translations.com (USA)
- Welocalize Inc. (USA)
- Xerox Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Translation Services Market Surges Ahead
Translation Industry - Dynamic as Ever
Increasing Focus on NMT
Demand for Continuous Content Creation and Delivery
Further Expansion of Video Translation Services
Apps for Translation
Neural Machine Translation Software for More Accurate Translations
AI and Statistical Machine Learning
Increasing Focus on Voice and Video Translation
Outlook
Neural Machine Translation Gains Momentum
US - The Single Largest Market
Developing Economies to Drive Growth
Stable Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Immediate Term
Language Translation Software Market: An Insight
Computer-based Translation Systems: An Overview
Competitive Landscape in the Machine Translation Market
Online Translation Market Players Increase in Number
Special Translation - An Overview
Translation Industry during the Recession - A Retrospective Overview
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
Translation Technology to Enable Connected World
Translation Services to Create New Opportunities for Human Translators and Interpreters
The Automation Challenge for the Translation Industry
Translation Services Witnessing Broader Adoption across Organizations and Businesses
Video Translation
Dubbing, Subtitling and Voice-Over
Captioning
Translation Apps
Translation of E-learning Courses
Advancements in Translation Technology
Globalization Drives Demand
The Rise of Internet-based Business Operations Lends Traction to Market
Major Applications of Machine Learning in Translation Services
Machine Translation for Business Applications
Online or App Machine Learning Translations for Consumers
Machine Translation for Domain/Industry Specific Machine Translation
Growing Emphasis on Web Localization
An Insight into Latest Localization and Translation Trends
Adaptive and Neural Machine Translations to Gain Momentum
Multilingual Digital Content Likely to Register Strong Demand
Video Content Demand to Rise
Interpretation Technology to Register Improvements
ISO Certifications Will Gain Importance
Learning New Languages Critical for Companies
Language Specific SEO Strategy Crucial
Subtitles Set to Replace Dubbing
More eLearning Courses to be Translated
Improved CAT Tools for Localization and Translation Emerge
Future of Translation - A Review
Focus on Speed and Cost Effectiveness Crucial
Automated Translation to Become Commonplace
Tools to Make Translation Easier and Faster
Use of Artificial Intelligence to Increase
Secure Cloud Environments to Gain Attention
Technological Advances to Fuel Growth in Language Technology
Technology for Translating Difficult Languages
Crowdsourcing Grows Stronger
Social Media Marketing to Lend Traction for Translation
Mobile Technology Promotes Machine Translation
Growing Smartphone Sales - A Business Case
Hybrid Machine Translation Blends Statistics and Rules
Real Time Translation: Yet to Become a Reality
Cloud Based Services on the Rise
Human Translators - Still in Demand
Telepresence Propels Growth in Language Translation Market
Burgeoning Demand for Financial Translations Services
Localization in Medical Sector
Industry Faces Copyright Issues
Price - A Major Concern for Mid-Size Language Service Providers
4. TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS
Stepes Translation App
Linguee App and Website
Translation Memory
Google Translate
Facebook Translate
Skype Translate
KantanMT
Systran
SDL Government
Canopy Innovations - Healthcare
Lingua Custodia - Finance
ili
Pilot
iTranslate-Voice 2
Textgrabber 6 - A Device Capable of Image-to-Text Translation in the Real-Time
5. AN INSIGHT INTO LANGUAGE TRANSLATION INDUSTRY
Translation Service: An Introduction
Evolution of Language Translation Industry
Automated Translations - A Historic Preview
Industry Structure
Language Service Providers
Sought After Attributes in Translators
Translation Companies
Universities/Language Schools
Freelance Translators
Free Online Translation Services
An Overview of Language Industry Services
Interpretation
Machine Translation
Machine Translation Software
Applications
Computer-Assisted Translation
Language Translation Software
Overview of Select Language Translation Software Solutions
Online Translations
Translation Memory
Translation Memory Software
Applications
Technical Translation
Mobile Translation
Standards and Regulations
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Highly Competitive Industry
M&A Activity Increases
Leading Translation Software Solutions - A Review
GlobalLink
Pairaphrase
TextUnited
Phrase App
Lionbridge Translation Workspace
Other Offerings
Lokalize
Transifex
Crowdin
OneSky
MotionPoint
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Product/Service Launches
Translations.com Introduces GlobalLink Connect for Contentful
China Ethnic Languages Translation Bureau Unveils new Apps and Software for Tibetan-Chinese Translation
TWB Unveils Glossary for Bangladesh with Five Languages
SDL Completes Development of Russian to English NMT
Google Unveils Offline Mode for 59 Languages in Translate App
SDL Introduces ETS 8.0 Solution
SYSTRAN Launches SYSTRAN Pure Neural Server
Translations.com Unveils Latest GlobalLink Connect for Drupal 8 Solution
LEO and RWS Unveil Full-Service Digital Content Solution
Sogou Introduces Sogou Travel Translator and Sogou Smart Translation Recorder
StrikeTru and Unveils Akeneo2GlobalLink Connector
Stepes Introduces Enterprise Cloud Translations
AWS Launches NMT Service, Amazon Translate
Australia Post and LanguageLoop launch Translation Services at Post Offices
Stepes Introduces Rush Translation Services
SDL Announces Availability of SDL ETS on AWS Marketplace
Microsoft and Huawei Introduce Fully Neural on Device Translation
DeepL Launches New Online Translator
Moravia Launches Chinese Advertising Compliance Tool Spec Check
Baidu and Ctrip Introduce New Translation Service
ULG Unveils Updated OctaveMT Software
SDL Adds NMT Capability to SDL ETS 7.4
Morningside Translations Introduces Language Connect
AppTek Unveils New Generation Talk2Me Bi-directional Speech-to-Speech Translation Apps
Fujitsu Introduces LiveTalk
Google Unveils GNMT
Iconic Introduces eDiscovery Translation Solution
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
AMPLEXOR Bags Contract from Region 4 Education Service Center
AppTek Bags Mahine Translation Contract from US Army
Made-in-China.com Selects SDL ETS for Translation Services
SDL Acquires Donnelley Language Solutions
The Hut Group Acquires Language Connect
TransPerfect Acquires TranslateNow
Lionbridge Technologies Adds Amazon Translate to Localization Platform
SDL and Nuance Communications Enter into Strategic Partnership for AI based Translation Solutions
AMPLEXOR Teams up with DFKI to Develop Neural Translation Solution
Microsoft Achieves High Accuracy for Chinese to English Machine Translation
Semantix Takes Over Amesto Translations
thebigword Bags Translation Contract from NATO
thebigword Secures Patents for Translation Technologies
RWS Reorganizes Business Operations
Summa Linguae to Acquire Mayflower Language Services
Wolfestone Takes Over Robertson Languages International
RWS Holdings to Acquire Moravia
RWS Reorganizes and Rebrands Operations
Lionbridge Selected by Kreg Tool as Translation Provider
AMPLEXOR Acquires Sajan
TWB and TRF to Merge
Semantix Takes Over TextMinded
The Arancho Doc Group Takes Over Soget
ULG Acquires Lucy Software
Translations.com to Provide Translation Services for lastminute.com
Ubiqus and Eurosis Merge
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Economic Recovery Rekindles Demand for Language Services
Computers & Software: Widely Used Tools for Translation
Rising Demand for Translation from Medical Device Sector
Customization - The Future of Translation Solutions
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview
Canadian Translation Market - A New Employment Arena
B. Market Analytics
8.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
A Closed Economy Curtails Growth of Translation Services
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
The Demographic Profile of Users Drives Market
Eastern Europe: Potential Opportunities for Translation Industry
Translation Industry & Energy Sector
Consolidation Poses Trouble for Individual and Small Service Providers
B. Market Analytics
8.4.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
French Language Translation Service Providers in Demand
B. Market Analytics
8.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rising Demand for Welsh Translation Services
Global Financial Hub in London Provides Steady Opportunities
B. Market Analytics
8.4.5 Spain
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview
B. Market Analytics
8.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
8.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
8.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
New Tools for Translation Transform Industry Operations
Software for Translating Ethnic Languages
Localization Sector: Huge Opportunity
Challenges Facing the Industry
B. Market Analytics
8.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Indian Translation Industry Comes of Age
Indian Translation Market Gaining Momentum
Language Translation Sector Gains Impetus
A High Volume Low Cost Market
B. Market Analytics
8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
South Korea
Declining Standards: A Cause of Concern in Translation Services Industry
Malaysia - Globalization Spurs Growth in Language Industry
B. Market Analytics
8.6 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Latin America: Continuous Growth of Language Services Industry
B. Market Analytics
8.7 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Saudi Arabia: Translation Industry Witnesses Rapid Growth
B. Market Analytics
