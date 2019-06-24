/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orthopedic Navigation System Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Orthopedic Navigation System market is expected to reach $348.98 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2018 to 2026.



Orthopedic navigation systems include intra-operative effecting and pre-operative planning in order by representing three-dimensional computer images in relative enduring anatomy that is image-guided operation systems. Increasing cases of joint reconstruction are driving market growth.



Based on application, Knee surgery segment is dominating the market during the forecast period.The rising number of total knee substitute measures and rising awareness pertaining to connected benefits are the factors causal to its dominance over the forecast period.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Orthopedic Navigation System Market, By System Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Computed Tomographic (CT) scan

5.3 Imageless

5.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.5 Radiographs



6 Global Orthopedic Navigation System Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Optical Navigation Systems

6.3 Hybrid Navigation Systems

6.4 Fluoroscopy-based Navigation Systems

6.5 Electromagnetic Navigation Systems



7 Global Orthopedic Navigation System Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Clinic

7.3 Hip Surgery

7.4 Hospital

7.5 Joint replacement surgeries

7.6 Knee Surgery

7.7 Shoulder replacement surgeries

7.8 Spine Surgery

7.9 Other Applications



8 Global Orthopedic Navigation System Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Strategic Benchmarking



10 Vendors Landscape

10.1 Amplitude SAS

10.2 B. Braun

10.3 Brainlab

10.4 DePuy Synthes, Inc

10.5 Medtronic

10.6 MicroPort Medical

10.7 NuVasive

10.8 Orthokey Italia SRL

10.9 Siemens Healthineers

10.10 Smith & Nephew

10.11 Stryker

10.12 Wright Medical Group

10.13 Zimmer Biomet



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r1hq7y



