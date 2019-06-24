Proxyclick Receives LenelS2 Factory Certification under the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program

/EIN News/ -- BRUSSELS, Belgium and NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proxyclick today announced that it has received LenelS2 factory certification and joined the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). Proxyclick’s secure visitor management system interfaces with the OnGuard® access control system and helps companies better regulate visitor access into and around their OnGuard-secured buildings.



"Proxyclick has completed required factory testing at LenelS2 to validate the functionality of its interface to the OnGuard system. This interface alleviates the time and administrative strains for companies performing manual tasks across platforms, and also increases the accuracy in reporting user data," said John Marchioli, OAAP Product Management, LenelS2. "We look forward to their continued involvement in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program."

"This interface further strengthens our approach to providing the Integrated Visitor Experience and building security services. Card holder management can now be streamlined with specified access-level lifecycles based around meeting times, for truly flexible user provisioning," states Gregory Blondeau, CEO of Proxyclick.

About Proxyclick: Launched in 2010, Proxyclick’s cloud-based visitor management platform has created more than 20 million visits globally, to date. Proxyclick’s mission is to create millions of positive connections and transform the way people are welcomed in corporate offices around the world. This includes strategic partnerships for building the Integrated Visitor Experience. For more information visit www.proxyclick.com/access-control .

