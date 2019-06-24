U.S. Embassy Statement on June 22 Attacks

The U.S. Embassy is shocked and deeply saddened by the June 22 fatal attacks on the President of the Amhara Regional Government, Dr. Ambachew Mekonnen; Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, General Seare Mekonnen; Amhara Regional Government Office Advisor, Ezez Wassie; and retired Major General Gezai Abera. Their senseless deaths are a great loss, not only to their families and friends, but also to their nation. We offer our prayers, solidarity, and deepest sympathy to the families of the victims, those who were injured, and the Ethiopian people.

The attacks on these men were also an attack on the institutions and nation they served. The United States remains steadfast in its support for Ethiopia, as it pursues political and economic reforms that represent the surest path to Ethiopia’s prosperity, political inclusiveness, and stability. Those who challenge Ethiopia’s unity through acts of egregious violence also directly undercut the best interests of the Ethiopian people. As such, they deserve no support, and receive our strongest condemnation. We encourage all Ethiopians to rebuke these attacks by redoubling their commitment to their country’s unity and reforms.

The United States stands with every Ethiopian working to secure an inclusive, prosperous, unified and stable future, and we will continue to invest in the capacity of Ethiopia’s government, institutions, and people to achieve that future.



