Global hose pipe market is expected to reach $26.5 billion by 2024

DALLAS, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the hose pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, automotive, oil & gas, food & beverages, and agriculture industries. The global hose pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $26.5 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction activities, growth in vehicle production, and increasing agricultural yield.



In this market, different types of hose pipe such as hydraulic, pneumatic, chemical, and others are used as product type. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that hydraulic hose pipes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing demand from construction, automotive, and agriculture industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of different end use industries such as construction, automotive, oil and gas, food and beverages, agriculture, and others.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the hose pipe industry, include development of self-straighten to avoid twisting, and tangling and innovation of polyurethane safe soaker hose pipe. Sumitomo Riko, Eaton, Gates Corporation, Parker Hannifin, and Nichrin and others are among the major hose pipe manufacturers.

Lucintel has analyzed the global hose pipe market by product type, end use industries, material type, diameter type, working pressure type, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “ Growth Opportunities in the Global Hose Pipe Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis .” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global hose pipe market by product type, end use industries, material type, diameter type, working pressure type, and region.

