Mexus to begin leaching June 27th at its Santa Elena mine

CABORCA, Mexico, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that all the necessary preparation to begin cyanide leaching at the Santa Elena mine is now complete. Mexus head metallurgist, Roberto Baltierrez, completed lab testing of the recently prepared heap leach pad and has formulated a gold/silver recovery plan. The initial material being leached is existing shear zone lower grade material averaging 1.8 g/t gold and 8 g/t silver. This material was mined while the Julio vein was being drilled and prepped for blasting. (Julio vein ore material is averaging 4 g/t gold and 12 g/t silver).



/EIN News/ -- Once started, leaching will be continuous with new ore being added weekly at the higher grades noted. This continued production will give Mexus the necessary cash flow to increase and improve production without incurring additional debt. The projection is for Mexus to be mining 3500 tons per week of the higher-grade Julio Vein ore by September 2019. “With 1 g/t gold recovery we hope to produce 5,800 oz. gold and 35,000 oz. silver. The Julio vein ore is expected to produce a much higher yield of gold and silver which would substantially increase these figures.” added Mexus CEO Paul Thompson.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com .

Mexus Gold US

(775) 721-9960

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.



