Briq recruits Gaming and AI Expert to Revolutionize Prediction in Construction

Briq adds John Kolen, Electronic Arts Head of Intelligent Systems as VP of Engineering

SANTA BARBARA, CA, USA, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briq has appointed Electronic Arts (EA) Head of Intelligent Systems and former Google AI expert Dr. John Kolen to spearhead its construction-focused data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence strategies.

At EA, Dr. Kolen was responsible for developing the billion-dollar gaming company’s AI and data-driven tactics around player retention and gaming improvements for hundreds of millions of gamers across titles like Madden NFL, FIFA Football and Fortnite. Prior to EA, Dr. Kolen worked on Google’s Web Search Infrastructure as part of the TeraGoogle team building a trillion-document index.

Bassem Hamdy, the CEO and CoFounder of Briq, believes this new hire signals a broader trend for construction data analytics.

“John’s addition to the team is not just a great win for Briq, but also for the construction industry at large. With this addition, we’ve brought in deep, mainstream tech expertise to solve some of construction’s most burning questions. Briq is building the most valuable construction data platform to provide unparalleled insights on the millions of data points in construction, and this hire clearly signifies an integral step towards that mission.”

Briq is seeing rapid adoption in the construction industry. The company is growing 300% quarterly and has demonstrated a clear acceptance of machine learning assistance on the difficult questions a construction professional faces each and every day.

The last several years have sparked renewed interested in construction technology, but only recently has it attracted talent from more mainstream companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon.

Dr. Kolen’s arrival at Briq is a rare crossover from mainstream technology to construction technology but indicates that helping to solve the problem of low margins and high overhead costs is indeed possible with smarter data intelligence.

Dr. Kolen is an early innovator in the application of artificial intelligence, distributed systems, neural networks and cognitive science. His research topics include neural networks, cognitive science, and algorithms and he holds seven US patents, with more than twenty active applications. Dr. Kolen received his Masters and Ph.D. in computer science from The Ohio State University. His B.A. in computer science is from the University of California, San Diego.



