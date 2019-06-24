Clinigen Broadens Partnership with Accord Healthcare to Supply and Distribute Cardioxane® and Savene® in Poland

BURTON-ON-TRENT, England, June 24, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, ‘Clinigen’), the global pharmaceutical and services company, announces that its Commercial Medicines business has signed an exclusive agreement with Accord Healthcare (‘Accord’) to supply and distribute Clinigen’s speciality medicines, Cardioxane® and Savene® in Poland.

Cardioxane is used as a cardio protectant with cancer chemotherapy (anthracycline) treatment. Savene is used as an important emergency treatment for extravasation (leakage) at the site of infusion of chemotherapy (anthracycline) treatment.

Clinigen will continue to be the point of contact for both products in Poland until responsibility for the supply and distribution of the products has transitioned to Accord, which is expected to be in August 2019.

This agreement builds on the relationship formed in Clinigen’s Clinical Services business, which has been working with Accord since 2012. The agreement in Commercial Medicines is in line with its strategy to form partnerships to expand the geographical reach and commercial presence of its product portfolio in order to accelerate growth.

Benjamin Miny, Senior Vice President of Commercial Medicines, Clinigen Group, said: “Partnering with Accord once again enables us to use its supply and distribution expertise in Poland, which is a key market for Cardioxane and Savene, two important cancer medicines. For Commercial Medicines, this agreement enables us to deliver on our strategy to broaden our geographical reach and commercial presence of our product portfolio, whilst also improving access to these medicines for patients.

“At the Group level, we are now working with Accord across two of our businesses which should deliver mutual benefits to both companies. This new agreement demonstrates Clinigen’s ability to partner with companies to deliver its comprehensive service offering and products for the benefit of healthcare professionals and their patients.”

Phill Semmens, Senior Vice President Commercial, Accord Healthcare, EMENA, said: “We have extensive expertise in oncology, particularly in Europe where we support cancer patients with over 30 cancer therapies through our own commercial infrastructure. Clinigen has been a valuable long-term partner for Accord and we welcome this opportunity to enable these vital adjunctive medicines to reach more patients via their physicians in Poland. Our mission is to improve patient lives through increasing access to high-quality affordable medicines and this agreement with Clinigen will continue to help us reach our goal.”

About Cardioxane® CARDIOXANE® protects the heart against the cardiotoxic effects of anthracyclines. It is licensed for the prevention of chronic cumulative cardiotoxicity caused by doxorubicin or epirubicin use in advanced and/or metastatic adult breast cancer patients who have received a prior cumulative dose of 300 mg/m2 of doxorubicin or a prior cumulative dose of 540 mg/m2 of epirubicin when further anthracycline treatment is required. The licensed indication and prescribing direction for CARDIOXANE® outside Europe may differ by country.

About Savene® SAVENE® is indicated in adults for the treatment of anthracycline extravasation. It is the only medicine approved in the EU for the treatment of extravasation caused by anthracyclines such as Doxorubicin, Epirubicin, Daunorubicin and Idarubicin. SAVENE® is provided as an emergency kit containing ten vials of 500mg SAVENE® Powder and three bottles of specifically formulated SAVENE® Diluent for infusion for a complete treatment course of one extravasation.

About Clinigen Group Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN) is a global pharmaceutical and services company with a unique combination of businesses focused on providing ethical access to medicines. Its mission is to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time through three areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. The Group has sites in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific. In October 2018, the Group acquired CSM, a specialist provider of packaging, labelling, warehousing and distribution services, with sites in the US and Europe, and iQone, a specialist pharmaceutical company in Switzerland.

About Accord Healthcare Headquartered in the United Kingdom (UK), Accord Healthcare Europe is one of the fastest growing generic pharmaceutical companies in Europe. Accord has an extensive supply chain through its four UK based sites, helping to ensure a consistent supply of life-enhancing medicines for patients, whilst supporting customers to react quickly to dynamic market conditions.

Contacts

Clinigen Group plc Benjamin Miny, Senior Vice President of Commercial Medicines Matt Parrish, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 1283 495010

Instinctif Partners Melanie Toyne-Sewell / Rozi Morris / Deborah Bell +44 (0) 20 7457 2020 clinigen@instinctif.com

Accord Healthcare Hayley Jayawardene +44 (0) 7813 346395 pr@accord-healthcare.com

Published by B3C newswire and shared through Newronic®



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.