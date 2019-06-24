Dedicated Developers Named One of the Top 5 Mobile App Developers in New York City

Medium.com has named Dedicated Developers a top 5 mobile app developer in New York City in a new post published in May.

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated Developers, a leading provider of digital business solutions, has been named one of the top five mobile app developers in New York City by Medium.com.Medium is an online publishing platform created by the developers of Twitter that prides itself on being a place that “taps into the brains of the world’s most insightful writers, thinkers, and storytellers to bring you the smartest takes on topics that matter.”Dedicated Developers was listed fifth in Medium’s rankings for New York City that were released on May 29.To develop the rankings, Medium analyzed 13,284 tech firms. Medium looked at quality, pricing, team members and engineer location to determine the best mobile app companies in New York.“The fact that there were over 13,000 firms analyzed for these rankings and we came out in the top 5 is really an honor,” said Vishal Bhatia, co-founder of Dedicated Developers. “It really shows both the quality of work that we provide as well as our high level of customer service. When people work with Dedicated Developers they can count on getting an app that exceeds their expectations.”Dedicated Developers received a total score of 9.3 out of 10 in the rankings, just .6 behind the leader and just .3 out of second place.Medium said about Dedicated Developers: “They have done work for clients across multiple domains, ranging from technology startups to small and mid-size companies. Past customers include Corning, Gorilla Glass, Kripalu, Get Momentum, and In Touch EMR.”Dedicated Developers offers mobile app development and a number of other services including Website Development, Software Development, Full-Stack Development, Cloud Computing Services, IoT Services, Enterprise Mobility Solutions and more to clients around the world.The company’s highly qualified designers and developers use the latest tools and frameworks to provide clients with the innovative solutions they need to grow. Clients who work with Dedicated Developers gain access to experts who are dedicated to designing, building and launching their app or web project in a timely manner.Dedicated Developers is located at 2300 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 700, in Alpharetta, GA. The company also has offices at 1390 Market Street, Suite 200, San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit https://dedicateddevelopers.com/ About Dedicated Developers:Founded in 2007, Dedicated Developers has become a leading provider of Website Development, Mobile App Development, Software Development, Full-Stack Development, Cloud Computing Services, IoT Services, Enterprise Mobility Solutions and more to clients around the world.The company has built a high performing team using strict selection criteria that have resulted in less than 5% of all applicants being chosen to work for the company. The team includes Graphic & Website Designers, Web Developers, PHP Coders, Android & iPhone App Developers , and much more. The company’s founders have over 25 years of combined development and design experience and have earned master’s degrees in electrical and computer engineering.If a company is preparing to expand its business onto the Internet or is in need of more modern technology, Dedicated Developers is uniquely qualified to help it reach more potential clients both local and worldwide. And, with its customizable service and pricing plans, the company makes the best app development services affordable for almost any business.

Why Hire Dedicated Developers?



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.