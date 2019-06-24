WISeKey announces at the Blockchain Summit in Bucharest the establishment of a WISeCoin Hub and Blockchain Center of Excellence in Romania

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland & Bucharest - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity, IoT and Blockchain company announced that it will expand the operations of WISeCoin in Romania via the establishment of a WISeCoin Node and a Blockchain Center of Excellence in Bucharest. This Center of Excellence will fully benefit from shared learnings, experiences and resources from other centers established by WISeKey around the world and will facilitate WISeKey's expansion in the region.

The overarching objective to establish a market foothold with credible in-country leaders to maximize near-term revenue, while at the same time create significant market opportunities in sectors such as: retail, financial transaction, automotive, smart cities, consumer products, healthcare, smart cards, industrial, transportation, and IT infrastructure.

The Romania WISeCoin Node will be connected to other WISeCoin nodes linked to a network of Blockchain Centers of Excellence in India, Canada, Switzerland, China, Argentina, Malaysia, Mauritius and Rwanda. All these centers will be interconnected via 3 Hubs: Geneva, Toronto and Beijing, a Trust Triangle operating under a Common Trust Protocol, using WISeKey’s PKI hardened Blockchain technology, bringing trust and security, while maintaining the core Blockchain values of transparency, auditability, and traceability. WISeKey’s implemented and integrated PKI solution is complementary to any Blockchain platform, where it can assist with developing a better trust model for use within a distributed system and create a universal Trust Protocol for the Internet 2.

The business model of the Blockchain Center of Excellence is to assist local Blockchain startups and research companies to promote their technologies internationally, facilitate the rapid adaptation and on-boarding of Blockchain-based solutions, foster stronger collaboration between the public, private and academic sectors and cooperate to ensure that the latest technological standards are made available in a safe and trusted manner.



The Blockchain Center of Excellence in Bucharest will coordinate with other centers and Blockchain ecosystems around the world, allowing all partners to fully benefit from shared experiences and resources. Each Blockchain Center of Excellence established by WISeKey is expected to develop a particular expertise that can be shared among all centers. For example, the Blockchain Center of Excellence in Buenos Aires will spearhead the development of particular platforms and applications to fight counterfeiting, illicit trade and corruption, while the Geneva Blockchain Center of Excellence will focus on Fintech, particularly digital private banking and commodity trading applications.

WISeKey's strategy to enter new regions via long-lasting relationships with a strategic partner, brings a stream of high-profile clients that are in high demand for cybersecurity solutions, such as digital identity and privacy, secure mobile communication, secure cloud computing, IoT, secure semi-conductors, Blockchain and other innovative technologies offered by WISeKey.

Romania Blockchain Summit is the largest Summit of the industry organized in South-Eastern Europe, bringing together the Romanian public sector, political decision-makers, developers, researchers, global entrepreneurs and leaders, and innovators from the blockchain industry. Their main Goal is to promote the benefits of blockchain technology and its use cases as one of the most important opportunities for achieving economic and social progress both at the level of Romania and at the level of the European Union.

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Semiconductors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey has an installed base of over 1 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors secure a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology, trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

