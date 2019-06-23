Head of State visits Huila Province

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 23 - President João Lourenço is to make this Monday a two-day work visit to the southern Huila Province.,

A press note from the President’s Civil Affairs Office, released this Sunday, states that the Head of State is to carry out a “vast programme” of assessment to several economic and social undertakings.

The programme includes meetings with prominent local figures, visits to health units and to housing construction projects.

The Head of State last visited Huila in July 2018, when he chaired a meeting of the Cabinet’s Economic Commission held in Lubango City.

