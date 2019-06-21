THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 21, 2019

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, JUNE 24, 2019 On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (2 bills)

H.R. 2109 – BRAVE Act (Rep. Rice (NY) – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 2196 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to reduce the credit hour requirement for the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (Rep. Barr – Veterans’ Affairs)

TUESDAY, JUNE 25, 2019 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Wednesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 10:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

Complete Consideration of H.R. 3055 – Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2020 (Rep. Serrano – Appropriations)

H.R. 3401 – Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act, 2019 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 3351 – Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, 2020 (Rep. Quigley – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 2722 – Securing America’s Federal Elections Act (Rep. Lofgren – House Administration) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of FY2020 Legislative Branch Appropriations

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible