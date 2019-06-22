Cuanza Norte: MPLA wants improved conditions in schools

Ndalatando, ANGOLA, June 22 - The provincial committee of MPLA, in Cuanza Norte province, decided Friday in Ndalatando to solve the problems that school institutions face, especially the lack of writing desks and other matters, to better accommodate the students of the province.,

The final communiqué of the VII extraordinary meeting of the MPLA provincial committee of Cuanza Norte, led by the party's first secretary, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, guides the government to equip schools with writing desks and other means.

Another measure adopted at the MPLA meeting has to do with the need to substantially improve basic sanitation in neighborhoods and villages in order to combat and prevent the outbreak of diseases in communities.

Another aspect that deserved attention at the meeting was the issue of drought in the south of the country.

In this regard, party members express their support for the victims and urge militants, sympathizers and friends to participate in the campaign to collect donations in favor of the victims.

The seventh extraordinary meeting of the MPLA elected a new executive committee of the party composed of 33 members, against the 25 of the previous body.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.