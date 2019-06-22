Kosher Salt Market is Estimated to Grow upto 1.90 Billion by 2025 | By Major Market Players are Salt Inc., Flavor Delite Inc., San Francisco Slat Company, Marblehead Salt Co., Redmont Inc and many more...

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, June 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Kosher Salt Industry Analysis By Product Type( Kosher Salt Flakes, Smoked Kosher Salt, Kosher Salt Crystals), By End User (Retail, Food Service Companies, Food & Beverage Manufacturers), By Packaging Material Type (Cardboard, Plastic, Others), and By Region - Global industry Opportunity and Current Growth Analysis 2019-2025



Global Kosher Salt Industry was valued at USD 1.10 Billion in the year 2019. Global Kosher Salt Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% from 2019 to reach USD 1.90 Billion by the year 2025. Kosher Salt is a type of edible salt with large granular size. It is named after the process of koshering meat. It does not contain any additives, except the iodine, which is also found in common salt. It is used especially to draw out blood from the meat, to make it kosher. The salt remains on the surface of the meat, and absorbs fluids from meat. The salt grains are then cleaned off with water. Kosher Salt is found in various crystal shapes such as cubes, flat plate-like, and hollow pyramidal.

The demand for the Kosher Salt industry is expected to rise globally, owing to various factors such as the rise in acceptance, higher absorption rate, growing awareness about health, and ease of use. However, low solubility restrains the growth of the market. Moreover, the rise in consumption of meat is projected to increase the need for kosher globally; this opens new opportunities in the market.

Major market players in Kosher Salt Industry are Morton Salt Inc., Flavor Delite Inc., San Francisco Slat Company, Marblehead Salt Co., Redmont Inc., Cargill Inc., Qingdao Huifenghe Msg Co. Ltd., Thai Refined Salt Co. Ltd., K+S Windsor Salt Ltd., Saltworks Inc., Natural Minerals, and Other major players included in the Report.

