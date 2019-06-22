Copper Telluride (CAS 12019-52-2) Market is Estimated to Grow upto 256 Million by 2025 | By Major Market Players Alfa Aesar, Energy Chemical, Beijing HuaMeiHuLi Biological Chemical, 3A Chemicals and many more...

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, June 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Copper Telluride (CAS 12019-52-2) Market By Application (Chemical Manufacturing, Research & Laboratory, Semiconductors & Others), and By Region - Global Market Opportunity and Current Growth Analysis 2019-2025



Over the next five years, our research projects that Copper Telluride (CAS 12019-52-2) Market will register a 3.6 % CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 256 million by 2025, from US$ 193 million in 2017. The chemical formula for Copper Telluride is Cu2Te and CAS number is 12019-52-2. Copper Telluride (Cu2Te) is a crystal grown product generally immediately available in most volumes. Technical, research and safety (MSDS) information is available as is a Reference Calculator for converting relevant units of measurement. Copper Telluride (CuTe) is also available as quantum dots.

Purchase This Report Just For 2990 USD at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/checkout/11779

The main factors driving the market growth are Increasing adoption of solar based equipment, Green and renewable energy sources have attracted much attention because of concerns about pollution and limited oil sources. The current global copper telluride supply is sufficient to meet demand levels as they stand today; however increased long-term demand out of the solar panel and batteries markets as well as emerging technologies are expected to put pressure on available tellurium resources. Thus, increasing adoption of solar based equipment and device are expected to drive the copper telluride market.

Growing advantage of copper telluride in thermoelectric technology, As the demand for thermoelectric material is growing since past few years, the market for copper tellurides is also expected to grow exponentially.

The key market players profiled are Alfa Aesar, Energy Chemical, Beijing HuaMeiHuLi Biological Chemical, 3A Chemicals, HAIHANG INDUSTRY CO., LTD., apart from these the copper giants such as CodelCo, Aurubis, Jiangxi, Glencore, Tongling, Southern Copper, Sumitomo, Jinchuan, BHP and KGHM are also been profiled.

Ask For Sample at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/request-sample/11779

Get Complete TOC at https://tinyurl.com/yyddluya

Contact Us:

Jon

Sales Manager

IND: +91-739-102-4425

sales@globalreportsstore.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.