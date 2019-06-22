Automotive Logistics Market is Expected to Reach USD 475 Billion by 2025 | By Major Market Players DHL, XPO, SNCF, Kuehne + Nagel, DSV, Ryder, CEVA, Imperial, Panalpina and many more...

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, June 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automotive Logistics Market By Activity (Warehousing, Transportation), By Logistics Service (Inbound, Outbound, Reverse, AfterIndustry), By Mode of Transport (Roadways, Railways, Maritime, Airways), By Distribution (Domestic, International ), and By Region - Global Market Opportunity and Current Growth Analysis 2019-2025



Global Automotive Logistics Industry was valued at USD 285 Billion in the year 2018. Global Automotive Logistics Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 475 Billion. Domestic logistics include the services required to transport automotive goods and logistics within a country. International logistics Industry in a region includes the logistics services required to transport vehicles from one country to another. Asia Oceania is the largest Industry for domestic logistics due to large-scale automobile production in China, Japan, and India. Europe is the second largest Industry as the EU has facilitated the easy movement of man and materials amongst the EU counties. Similarly, in North America, cars and components manufactured in the US can be easily transported to Canada and Mexico. Thus, domestic distribution is expected to grow at a brisk rate during the forecast period.

Purchase This Report Just For 2990 USD at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/checkout/11799

The automotive logistics industry has witnessed substantial growth, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. Asia Oceania is expected to witness an annual growth of 7-8% in line with global growth during the next 8 years. The region has witnessed growth in automotive production due to low wages, availability of raw materials, increased demand for vehicles, and presence of major OEMs such as Toyota (Japan), Maruti Suzuki (India), SAIC (China), Honda (Japan), Geely (China), and Hyundai (South Korea). China, Japan, India, and South Korea export vehicles to various countries in Europe and North America.

Major market players in Automotive Logistics Industry are DHL, XPO, SNCF, Kuehne + Nagel, DSV, Ryder, CEVA, Imperial, Panalpina, Expeditors Blg Logistics, Penske Logistics, Neovia, Dachser Intelligent Logistics, Gefco, Schnellecke, Db Schenker, Hitachi Transport System, Yusen Logistics, Kintetsu and Other Company Profiles will be provided as per client business requirement.

Ask For Sample at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/request-sample/11799

Get Complete TOC at https://tinyurl.com/y4865xg2

Contact Us:

Jon

Sales Manager

IND: +91-739-102-4425

sales@globalreportsstore.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.