ParcelPal Achieves Milestone of Delivering Over 2,500,000 Packages

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. (“ParcelPal” or the “Company”), (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0) (OTC: PTNYF) is pleased to announce they have achieved a major milestone of delivering over 2,500,000 packages to date. Furthermore, the Company has also had early success in Saskatchewan across all verticals including Cannabis. The company plans to engage in further partnerships, enter new cities and will report on progress in the near future. As time and regulations allow, ParcelPal’s cannabis network will continue to grow, with the goal of capturing a major piece of North America’s expected $60.0B legal cannabis market.



This milestone provides further validation that ParcelPal's innovative technology is revolutionizing the on-demand delivery space as consumers and merchants are turning to the company to make this process both simple and efficient. ParcelPal has shifted the paradigm from a simple on-demand delivery company to being a full comprehensive eCommerce platform that allows consumers in to purchase anything legal and have those goods delivered in under an hour. ParcelPal's go-forward plan includes pushing the ParcelPal platform on multiple consumer verticals in addition to further expanding their reach across Canada and the US.

We are continuously engaging in business development within Canada and the US to find other growth catalysts, whilst expanding existing partnerships in all verticals, including Cannabis and Liquor as these would result in higher margins and are significantly underserviced segments. The Company is still focusing their efforts on user acquisition, small business and large eCommerce contracts and various verticals for delivery. Since the launch of operations in late July 2017, the Company has grown revenue over 802% from 2017 to 2018. The Company expects this growth to continue as we expand our footprint across Canada and the US.

President and CEO, Kelly Abbott states, “We are extremely excited to have achieved this major milestone of 2,500,000. Our growth over the past year has been tremendous and we're looking forward to taking advantage of the many opportunities that have presented themselves for the remaining part of the year specifically in the liquor and Cannabis space with near-term plans to enter Ontario. I would especially like to thank my team for all of the hard work and dedication to continue achieving milestones.”

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a technology-driven logistics company that connects consumers to the goods they love. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

