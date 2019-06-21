Kura Oncology Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for oncology, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 885,000 shares at the public offering price of $17.00 per share. The exercise of the option to purchase additional shares brought the total number of shares of common stock sold by Kura to 6,785,000 shares and increased the amount of gross proceeds raised in the offering, before underwriting discounts and estimated expenses of the offering payable by Kura, to approximately $115.3 million.



/EIN News/ -- SVB Leerink and Cowen acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow and Oppenheimer & Co. acted as co-lead managers, and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as co-manager for the offering.

The securities described above were offered by Kura pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed by Kura with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and that was declared effective on November 21, 2018. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com, or Cowen and Company, LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (631) 592-5973, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s lead drug candidate is tipifarnib, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor, for which Kura has initiated a registration-directed trial in recurrent or metastatic patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC. In addition, tipifarnib is being evaluated in multiple other Phase 2 clinical trials in solid tumor and hematologic indications. Kura’s pipeline also includes KO-947, an ERK inhibitor, currently in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial, and KO-539, a menin-MLL inhibitor, which has been cleared to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial.

