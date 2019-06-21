Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on presidential elections in Mauritania

On the eve of the presidential election in Mauritania, the Secretary-General encourages the Mauritanian people to exercise their right to vote. This election is an important step in the country’s democratic process.

The Secretary-General calls on all stakeholders to ensure that the polls are conducted in a peaceful and credible manner. He further urges them to resolve any disputes that may arise through established legal channels.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.