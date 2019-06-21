Claudette Roche Talks the Changing of Communication Through Texting and Messaging Services

Claudette Roche

Avoiding uncomfortable phone or face-to-face conversations has never been easier.

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avoiding uncomfortable phone or face-to-face conversations has never been easier. A simple text or email message can get anyone out of sticky or unwanted situation. And texting is becoming the preferred method of communication amongst youth today.

The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, discusses how texting and messaging is impacting face-to-face communication today. What is being altered? What could the potential impact be down the road?

“Texting is changing the way we communicate. You talk to each other less on the phone. You see your friends less face-to-face. It’s interesting living in a time when all this technology is taking the place of more traditional means of communicating,” Roche states.

The Accent Coach adds, “The most fascinating piece I find when it comes to texting or messaging is how the message is conveyed by the person on the other end. If you don’t know someone well, it’s very easy to misinterpret or misunderstand a text. Whereas in person, this doesn’t happen - at least not as much.”

Further, it’s been suggested by experts that individuals who text frequently may not have as developed social and communication skills in person. In fact, these individuals may find it uncomfortable to communicate face-to-face.

Another problem is pointed out by Roche, “Most texting is surface-level conversation. It’s not forming deep bonds and relationships. In other words, individuals are less likely to have those meaningful connections and conversations through messaging or text.”

The problem may further escalate into other aspects of an individual’s life, such as their mental state which may decline due to a possible lack of socialization. “We are seeing this in some individuals today when it comes to technology. However, at the same, we possibly can’t fully blame the technology as it also has opened many doors for other people. But it may evidently play a part in certain cases of depression or anxiety and so forth,” Roche says.

“We can only guess how this may also play out down the road,” Roche elaborates. “Intimacy, deeper relationships, meaningful connections… There may be a lack of that in the future because of this technology. But this is why many experts continue to emphasis and demonstrate the importance of face-to-face communication.”

It leaves the questions as to whether face-to-face communication skills could possibly get an individual ahead in business and in life. With that, Roche adds, “If you learn to properly communicate, such as via the use of a speech or voice coach, you may end up leaps and bounds ahead of your peers which could benefit you in your career and personal life. It still has an invaluable role in this world, which texting or messaging hasn’t fully replace yet.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.