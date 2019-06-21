XHVAL Establishes Global Identity After Over 31 Years in the Valve Industry

XHVAL logo

XHVAL is a top distributor known for its quality-based valves and for the excellent customer service experience they exhibit to their clients since 1986.

WENZHOU, CHINA, June 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every company has its own way of being established locally and globally. With XHVAL, the global identity they established is superior quality valves and excellent customer service. The company believes that these two should be balanced in achieving their desired number of sales. Being the first choice of new and old clients, they continue to be well-oriented in attending to their needs. For 31 years in distribution and service, they have paved their way in providing smoother operations of material transportation.

When it comes to quality, the teams at XHVAL ensures that each is being catered to with the right type of valve for its suitable application. They are equipped with professionals who handle research, innovation, design, production, and distribution. XHVAL made it possible to focus more on what clients need. They conduct surveys to check the opportunities for development. Even if they already offer the best of quality, they still seek areas of improvement to make transportation of materials safe for every structure.

XHVAL is not just known for its quality-based products but as well as for the excellent customer service experience they exhibit to their clients. It practices professionalism in communicating to clients online and in-store building a better foundation of trust. They are packed with a team of subject matter experts and product specialists to give the clients a better view of what XHVAL industrial valves has to offer. The team broadens the clients’ knowledge about valves and provides advice for better valve offers suitable for the required application.

"XHVAL is API certified for 15 years for its undeniable quality and for its over 160 models produced within 31 years of service. We ensure that we are capable of maintaining the identity it has established throughout the years. It is not just about the boost in sales we are talking about. We promote a safer way of controlling the transportation of liquid and gas materials in pipelines. The valves we introduce in the market has the capability to ensure our customers the security of controlling the flow rate," Viel Samson, subject matter expert at XHVAL, shares.

About XHVAL

Contact Us

Xinhai Valve Co., Ltd.

Linpu Rd, Yongjia Xian, Wenzhou Shi,

Zhejiang Sheng, China

Telephone: +86 577 5768 9696

Fax: +86 577 5768 7959

E-mail: sales@xhval.com



