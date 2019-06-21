Husch Blackwell Represents American Airlines in 50-Plane Purchase Agreement with Airbus

/EIN News/ -- Kansas City, Missouri, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husch Blackwell represented longtime client American Airlines in the negotiation of a purchase agreement for 50 of Airbus’s new, longest-range version of its A321 aircraft, the A321 XLR aircraft, which purchase commitment was announced this week by Airbus at the Paris Air Show.

The transaction provides for converting 30 firmly ordered A321neo aircraft to the purchase of 30 A321 XLR aircraft, plus a commitment to purchase 20 additional A321 XLR aircraft. Deliveries of the A321 XLR aircraft are scheduled to commence in 2023 and continue through 2025 with the new planes used to replace existing Boeing 757 aircraft, among other uses.

“I’m appreciative of our long-standing relationship with American Airlines and very proud of the work our team has performed for American Airlines in these type of deals, as well as in other legal matters,” said David Agee, the partner who leads Husch Blackwell’s American Airlines representations. “These transactions tend to be complex and high-profile deals, and where needed, we pull together subject-matter experts from across the firm to handle them, such as tax and international trade.”

Husch Blackwell has handled transactions for American Airlines involving well over 1,000 new aircraft, in addition to engine and maintenance service agreements.

The Husch Blackwell team was led by Agee and included Amanda Tummons, Chris Sundberg, Bob Stang and Derek Moore.

