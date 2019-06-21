Speaker list for Zweig Group’s inaugural M&A Next Symposium Announced

Speakers include AEC firm leaders and advisors, bringing combined wisdom gained from over 250 AEC industry transactions:

/EIN News/ -- Fayetteville, AR, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group has announced the list of speakers and discussion topics for the upcoming M&A Next Symposium, held on October 2, 2019 at the Green Valley Ranch Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This highly interactive day-long conference is designed to provide AEC industry specific merger and acquisition education. The event has a focus on practical application through interactive roundtable discussions, thought leadership from expert panelists, and networking designed to connect leaders from across the country.

“Our goal for M&A Next is to take a step back from all of the hype about M&A in the AEC industry and focus on best practices that are enduring, that way leaders of firms of all sizes are better informed when they find themselves contemplating M&A as a growth strategy,” said Zweig Group Managing Principal and CFO, Jamie Claire Kiser.

Roundtable discussions will include topics on M&A strategy and valuation/negotiation, including: identifying the right strategic partners, the impact of M&A on firm culture, proactive integration strategies, the art of understanding value drivers and risks, valuation methodologies, and deal structuring.

Speakers include AEC firm leaders and advisors, bringing combined wisdom gained from over 250 AEC industry transactions:

Paul Greenhagen, President & CEO - Westwood Professional Services

Pat Stoltz, Group Senior Vice President - Wintrust Financial Banking

Jose Revuelta, Chief Strategy Officer - Montrose Environmental

Darin Anderson, CEO - Salas O'Brien

Scott Wallington, Sr. VP/Chief Development Officer - GEI Consultants

Joe Boyer, CEO - Atlas Technical Consultants

George Christodoulo, Partner - Lawson & Weitzen, LLP

Jim Swabowski, Senior Vice President - Wintrust Financial Banking

Peter Devereaux, Principal, Chairman & CEO - HED

AEC firm leaders and partners with all levels of experience in M&A will benefit from this mix of education, practical application, and panels with seasoned experts. The format of this event is designed to start with Zweig Group’s data and expertise and take it down from the academic to the practical with round-table discussions and activities to translate best practices into “what would you do” situations.

This event is held prior to Zweig Group’s annual Elevate AEC Conference, group and combined rates are available. For more information on this event, please visit here.

####

ABOUT ZWEIG GROUP

Zweig Group, three times on the Inc. 500/5000 list, is the leading research, publishing, and consulting resource for the built environment. The firm provides strategy, mergers and acquisitions, business valuation, ownership transition, marketing, business development, market research, financial management, project management, recruiting and executive search services nationwide. Zweig Group also provides a comprehensive suite of products including industry reports and surveys, executive training, and business conferences covering virtually every aspect of AEC firm management. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the firm has offices in Dallas and Houston, Texas as well as Salt Lake City and the Washington, D.C. area.

The firm’s mission, elevate the industry, has five tenets: promote, diversify, educate, change, and celebrate. Zweig Group’s vision is to facilitate action in pursuit of elevating individuals, firms, and thus the industry. More than a mission, this is a movement to advance the AEC profession, creating a world that celebrates the built environment and recognizes its impact on individuals, communities, and commerce.

For more information, visit http://www.zweiggroup.com or call (800) 466-6275.

Christina Zweig Zweig Group 800.466.6275 czweig@zweiggroup.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.