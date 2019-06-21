Webscale to Showcase Disruptive Cloud Automation and Managed Hosting Platform at IRCE 2019

CHICAGO, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visitors to next week’s IRCE @ RetailX conference in Chicago (June 25th to 28th, 2019) will be meeting with Webscale, the Digital Cloud Company, at booth #1912, to learn more about its hyperscale cloud automation and managed hosting platform. Webscale’s platform provides online retailers of all sizes with the same highly scalable and secure infrastructure as Amazon and Walmart, yet delivered as an easily managed and affordable service.



/EIN News/ -- IRCE @ RetailX is recognized as one of the largest e-commerce and retail industry gatherings in the U.S. Merchants attending the conference will have the opportunity to speak with Webscale’s digital cloud experts on how they can address website infrastructure challenges such as downtime, slow page loads, cyber-threats, and bot attacks. Webscale will also lead discussions with merchants on how they can upgrade their legacy hosting infrastructure, manage their storefront effectively and affordably in the cloud, and deliver unmatched digital, mobile, and web experiences.

The Webscale platform delivers 100% uptime, faster content and infrastructure performance, next-generation cybersecurity, bot management, image management, and cloud automation powered by machine learning to over 1,000 digital storefronts. The company has customers in seven countries, including six of the Fortune 1000, such as Puma, Unilever, Hanes, Ferguson, Tommy Hilfiger, Cineworld Group, and others. The company also partners with digital agencies, development firms, and system integrators, so they can offer managed hosting and multi-cloud web application delivery solutions to online merchants looking to significantly enhance their website performance, uptime, security, and user experience.

For more information about Webscale’s award-winning Digital Cloud Platform, offering fast migration and 24/7 global support, you can stop by the Webscale booth (booth #1912) at the conference or visit www.webscale.com . To schedule a meeting with the Webscale team at the show, email sales@webscale.com .

About Webscale

Webscale, the Digital Cloud Company, is the leader in converged software for hyperscale cloud automation. Delivered as-a-Service, the Webscale platform allows businesses of all sizes to benefit from infinite scalability, load balancing, high performance, outage prevention, improved security, and simple management in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. Webscale enables digital transformation for B2C, B2B, and B2E e-commerce and enterprise customers in seven countries and for six of the Fortune 1000 businesses. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Boulder, CO, and Bangalore, India.

For more information, visit www.webscale.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

