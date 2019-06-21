Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT), Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) & Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT)

Class Period: August 1, 2018 - May 6, 2019

Deadline: July 15, 2019

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Intersect lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA, Intersect’s sinus implant; (2) Intersect’s sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) Intersect’s sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt Intersect’s SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) Intersect would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Intersect’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH )

Class Period: February 20, 2017 - February 27, 2018

Deadline: July 29, 2019

The complaint alleges throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Community Health had understated its contractual allowances; (2) Community Health had understated its provision for bad debts; (3) Community Health had overstated its net operating revenue; (4) Community Health had understated its net loss; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Community Health’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX)

Class Period: October 31, 2018 - April 30, 2019

Deadline: August 5, 2019

The complaint alleges throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Heron had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (“CMC”) and non-clinical information in its NDA for HTX-011; (2) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve Heron’s NDA for HTX-011; and (3) as a result, Heron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

