Infinite Campus Becomes a Google for Education Partner

/EIN News/ -- Blaine, Minn., June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Campus, one of the most trusted names in student information, is excited to announce that it is now a Google for Education partner. Infinite Campus customers will have a connection between Google Classroom and the Campus Grade Book for real-time assignment score passback.

With Infinite Campus’ integration with Google Classroom, teachers will no longer have to input grades twice, meaning less room for error in grade entry, and valuable time back to provide rich feedback to their students. Teachers will be able to push assignments and grades from Classroom directly into their Infinite Campus Grade Book, eliminating the need for double entry of grades.

Integration with Google for Education is available in the Campus Learning Suite. Campus Learning is a powerful and robust Learning Management System, fully integrated with the Infinite Campus Student Information System.

“We’re excited to be working with Google for Education and offer this powerful integration to customers,” said Charlie Kratsch, Infinite Campus CEO and Founder. “Campus was the first SIS to be OneRoster v1.1 Grading Services API certified, it’s important that we partner with other vendors striving for IMS Global certification.”

“This partnership helps connect teachers with tools they frequently use, which will save them time and reduce errors,” said Dr. Barry Brahier, Chief Product Officer for Teaching and Learning at Infinite Campus. “By integrating with Google for Education, we are ensuring that teachers spend more time teaching, which furthers our mission of Transforming K12 Education®.”

The early access beta program will be available to Infinite Campus customers later this summer. Google for Education joins 10 other Infinite Campus Digital Learning Partners: Converge, DataSense, eDoctrina, Illuminate Education, itslearning, Kimono, Naiku, Otus, Schoology and Turnitin.

For more information, please visit www.infinitecampus.com/campuslearning.

About Infinite Campus

As the most trusted name in student information, Infinite Campus manages 7.8 million students in 45 states. For 25 years, Infinite Campus has successfully implemented its solutions for customers of all sizes, from those with fewer than 100 students to those with more than 600,000 students. Infinite Campus customers include school districts, regional consortia, state departments of education and the federal government. www.infinitecampus.com

Caitlin Slator Infinite Campus, Inc. 763-795-3848 caitlin.slator@infinitecampus.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.