Angolan President expresses solidarity towards refugees

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 21 - Angolan President, João Lourenço, expressed his solidarity with the refugees from around the world on the day dedicated to the thousands of human beings who live in this condition.,

World Refugee Day is remembered on June 20 of each year and is dedicated to raising awareness about the situation of refugees around the world.

In a message on his Twitter account, President João Lourenço expresses his "solidarity with all those who, by force of wars or other tragedies, are forced to abandon their homes and move into the bitter refugee condition," thousands of whom , he says, "are children of young age."

On December 4, 2000, the UN General Assembly, in resolution 55/76, decided that, from 2001, 20 June would be celebrated as World Refugee Day.

In this resolution, the General Assembly noted that 2001 marked the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees.

African Refugee Day was formally celebrated in several countries before 2000. The UN noted that the then Organization of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU), agreed that International Refugee Day should coincide with African Refugee Day, June 20.

In 2018, the number of people displaced from their homes or their countries, mostly due to wars and persecutions, was 70.8 million, according to United Nations statistics.

