Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Scientific Corporation

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming June 24, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Boston Scientific Corporation ("Boston Scientific" or the "Company") (NYSE: BSX) securities between February 26, 2015 and April 16, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On April 16, 2019, the Company was ordered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to stop selling and distributing its surgical mesh products. According to the FDA, the Company had “not demonstrated a reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness for these devices.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.90 per share, more than 7%, over the following two trading sessions to close at $34.91 per share on April 17, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Boston Scientific’s surgical mesh products indicated for the transvaginal repair of POP were unsafe; (2) accordingly, Boston Scientific’s continued marketing and sales of these devices in the United States was unlikely to be sustainable; (3) separately, the Company had sold vaginal mesh implants containing counterfeit or adulterated resin products imported from China; (4) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or government investigations; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Boston Scientific during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than June 24, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements.

