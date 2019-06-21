Maple Ridge Community Management and Wilson Blanchard Team Members Appointed to The Condominium Management Regulatory Authority of Ontario

/EIN News/ --

Mississauga , ON, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Team members from two Associa companies, Maple Ridge Community Management (MRCM) and Wilson Blanchard Management, were appointed to the Condominium Management Regulatory Authority of Ontario (CMRAO) for a two-year term.



Craig McMillan from MRCM and Mike Mullen from Wilson Blanchard will represent Associa and help manage and deliver regulatory services within the parameters established in the Condominium Management Services Act, 2015.



The Condominium Management Regulatory Authority of Ontario (CMRAO) is a self-funded non-profit corporation that is accountable to the Ontario Ministry of Government and Consumer Services (MGCS). As a regulatory body providing oversight of condo managers and management companies, the CMRAO helps to protect consumers in Ontario’s rapidly growing condo industry.



“Being appointed to the CMRAO is a huge honor, and we are proud that two Associa branches will be represented on the committee,” stated Todd Cooper, Associa regional vice president – international operations. “Craig and Mike will be assets to the team and with their industry knowledge they will be able to help the CMRAO regulate licensure, fulfill education requirements, and comply with a code of ethics which will lead to owners’ confidence in the industry and security of their investments.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



