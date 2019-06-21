President values social sector

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 21 - The Angolan President, João Lourenço, highlighted Friday the importance of the creation of the Ministry of State for the Social Area, as an institution that will exclusively address social issues.,

João Lourenço, expressed confidence in the profile of the newly sworn in Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira by emphasizing that women are more sensitive to social issues.

"The social area is important. We understand that it was hard to have both the area of ​​economic development and this sector, hence the fact that we created the new position, "said João Lourenço.

In turn, Carolina Cerqueira told journalists that health, education, higher education, former combatants, the promotion and development of women, youth and sport, culture and the environment are among the Ministry's priorities.

The minister, who has already served as Minister of Mass Media and Minister of Culture, has defended greater work in favor of the recovery of moral values within families and in society, as well as the creation of policies to encourage the growth of Angolan women.

The new sector results from the recent organic amendment that divided the attributions of the defunct function of Minister of State for Economic and Social Development.

President Lourenço also swore in the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, Manuel Nunes Júnior, the Minister of Culture, Maria da Piedade de Jesus, the ambassadors of Angola to Switzerland, Cecília Caldeira da Conceição Rosário , Italy, Maria de Fátima Jardim, Guiné Conacri, Maria Cuandina Tchipepa de Carvalho, and to Argentina, Fidelino de Jesus Florentino Pelinganga.

