Aspen Ideas Festival to Feature Common, Heidi Heitkamp, Dennis Muilenburg, Rita Moreno, Paul Ryan, Tara Westover, Alex Honnold

The Aspen Ideas Festival kicks off on Sunday, June 23 and runs until Saturday, June 29 in Aspen, CO. The week-long event is presented by the Aspen Institute in partnership with The Atlantic. Prominent leaders and thinkers across business, politics, media, culture, science, and more will participate in hundreds of panels, interviews, presentations, and screenings.



The 2019 Festival will feature more than 400 presenters engaging with the most pressing challenges facing our world today, including the breakdown of the international political status quo, the future of American conservatism, addressing social and economic divides, and climate change. And as in previous years, the Festival will also explore timeless questions around art, science, and philosophy. The full schedule can be viewed online here: https://www.aspenideas.org/schedule



Speakers include Starbucks COO Rosalind Brewer; legal and political commentator Chris Christie; musician and activist Common; U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar (D); Blackrock CEO Larry Fink; IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath; Former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp; Free Solo climber Alex Honnold; actress Rita Moreno; Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan; Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan; and Educated author Tara Westover.



A full list of speakers is available at https://www.aspenideas.org/speakers/



The Aspen Ideas Festival will livestream a limited number of sessions, some of which are highlighted below. Visit the linked urls for additional information about each session and a page where the livestream will be available:

Joining headline speakers and participating in the Festival will be hundreds of scholars from all over the United States and around the world, selected for their work, accomplishments, and ability to transform ideas into action.

