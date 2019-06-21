The World Market for Photography Services (2019-2023) by Application, Geography and Vendor
The growth of the global still images market is expected to drive the growth of the global photography services market size at a CAGR of nearly 5% during 2019-2023.
Still images are primarily used by advertisers to promote their business and to develop brand engagement, and recognition among customers. Penetration of the Internet penetration and growing popularity of social media platforms have fuelled the growth of the global still images market. Still images are also gaining popularity in the personal consumer segment due to the growing penchant towards personal photography across the globe.
Growing e-commerce market
Photography services are increasingly being used in the e-commerce industry to display pictures of the products. The change in customers' shopping preferences, high internet penetration, and the increased use of smartphones is driving the e-commerce market. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the global photography services market size during the forecast period.
Increasing popularity of DIY in personal photography
The high costs associated with photography services, lack of photography service providers, and the concerns over consumers' privacy have increased the adoption of DIY photography. This is expected to hinder the growth of the global photography services market size during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented with many players occupying the market share. Companies such as Getty Images and Hammerhead Interactive have intensified competition. Factors such as the growth of global still images market and e-commerce market will provide significant growth opportunities for photography service providers.
Key Players
- Getty Images Inc.
- Hammerhead Interactive Ltd.
- Shutterfly Inc.
- StudioAlice Co. Ltd.
- Summit Portraits LLC
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Consumer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of photography in digital media platforms
- Increasing demand for special occasion photography
- Growing use of technologically advanced devices for photography
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Getty Images Inc.
- Hammerhead Interactive Ltd.
- Shutterfly Inc.
- StudioAlice Co. Ltd.
- Summit Portraits LLC
