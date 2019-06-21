The World Market for Photography Services (2019-2023) by Application, Geography and Vendor

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Photography Services Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth of the global still images market is expected to drive the growth of the global photography services market size at a CAGR of nearly 5% during 2019-2023.



Still images are primarily used by advertisers to promote their business and to develop brand engagement, and recognition among customers. Penetration of the Internet penetration and growing popularity of social media platforms have fuelled the growth of the global still images market. Still images are also gaining popularity in the personal consumer segment due to the growing penchant towards personal photography across the globe.



Growing e-commerce market



Photography services are increasingly being used in the e-commerce industry to display pictures of the products. The change in customers' shopping preferences, high internet penetration, and the increased use of smartphones is driving the e-commerce market. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the global photography services market size during the forecast period.



Increasing popularity of DIY in personal photography



The high costs associated with photography services, lack of photography service providers, and the concerns over consumers' privacy have increased the adoption of DIY photography. This is expected to hinder the growth of the global photography services market size during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with many players occupying the market share. Companies such as Getty Images and Hammerhead Interactive have intensified competition. Factors such as the growth of global still images market and e-commerce market will provide significant growth opportunities for photography service providers.



Key Players



Getty Images Inc.

Hammerhead Interactive Ltd.

Shutterfly Inc.

StudioAlice Co. Ltd.

Summit Portraits LLC

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Consumer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of photography in digital media platforms

Increasing demand for special occasion photography

Growing use of technologically advanced devices for photography

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/137817

