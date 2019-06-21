Kelly Hyman Named Top Class Action Lawsuit Attorney

Attorney Kelly Hyman named among top 25 class action trial lawyers.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following news of her recently received, highly prestigious AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell for the third year running, attorney Kelly Hyman has subsequently also been named as one of the top 25 class action trial lawyers in Colorado by The National Trial Lawyers, a professional organization of leading U.S. trial attorneys. A native Floridian now settled in Denver, Hyman offers a closer look at both accolades."The organization, The National Trial Lawyers, is comprised of premier trial lawyers from across the United States," explains Hyman, "who exemplify superior qualifications as either criminal defense or civil plaintiff lawyers."An AV Preeminent rating, meanwhile, is a designation trusted worldwide by buyers of legal services, according to the award-winning attorney."I'm immensely pleased with both the recognition from The National Trial Lawyers, and my renewed, highest-possible AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, which I've now held for three consecutive years," adds Hyman, an attorney at Denver, Colorado-based Franklin D. Azar & Associates focused on class action lawsuits and mass tort litigation.An avid industry speaker, Kelly Hyman regularly provides legal analysis for shows such as Fox News, and Fox and Friends, and has appeared on Kansas' Jiggy Jaguar radio show. "The show boasts more than 12,000 daily listeners and centers on issues which the mainstream media is not currently covering," she explains.Hyman has also appeared on Issues and Ideas with Chris DeBellow, known for its expertly presented current events coverage, and The Whistleblower with Mychal Wilson, a weekly, nonpartisan political radio show widely available to stream online.In her work, attorney Kelly Hyman is heavily concentrated on mass tort litigation, a civil action involving numerous plaintiffs against one or more defendants in either state or federal court.A graduate of UCLA and the University of Florida College of Law, Kelly Hyman is an attorney at Franklin D. Azar & Associates in Denver, Colorado, focused on class action lawsuits. A staunch advocate for social justice and women's issues whose other interests include current events, voting rights, female empowerment, and the entertainment industry, Kelly Hyman—who previously enjoyed a successful career as an actress for more than two decades between California and New York—is married to judge Paul Hyman, Jr.



